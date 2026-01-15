VIP PODCAST 1/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Hogan’s share of WCW revenue, Gable Steveson, Cena-Tanahashi, Cena-Cody, Velveteen Dream, Ikada, Ava, Gable Steveson (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Wrestlers paying for travel to events
- White Castle fact
- Hulk Hogan’s share of WCW revenue
- What are the Hulk Hogan match finishes that could have helped business? How about non-Hogan matches?
- Finn Balor’s home field advantage?
- Could WWE have switched the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker matches on Raw and Smackdown?
- Did WWE go far enough with The Stranger Things theme?
- Can Kazuchika Okada’s AEW run be officially stamped a complete disappointment?
- Does New Japan make 90 percent of their revenue from ticket sales?
- Who has biggest upside among Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Ilya Dragunov?
- Origin story of pro wrestling newsletters
- Will Ava win a Golden Globe?
- Are there Japanese wrestlers from prior eras who achieved comparable or greater success than this era?
- Did John Cena or Hiroshi Tanahashi have a better final year of their career?
- Better use of Travis Scott?
- How much did John Cena not changing his theme song and merch colors affect his heel turn and did it undercut Cody?
- Looking back at Velveteen Dream’s scandal
- What wrestling merch did Todd and Wade buy once they had jobs and money to spend?
- Where would Velveteen Dream have ended up if he kept his WWE job?
- Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Carter
- Powerhouse Hobbs in WWE
- Gable Steveson’s comments on The Joe Rogan podcast
