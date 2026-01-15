VIP PODCAST 1/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Hogan’s share of WCW revenue, Gable Steveson, Cena-Tanahashi, Cena-Cody, Velveteen Dream, Ikada, Ava, Gable Steveson (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wrestlers paying for travel to events

White Castle fact

Hulk Hogan’s share of WCW revenue

What are the Hulk Hogan match finishes that could have helped business? How about non-Hogan matches?

Finn Balor’s home field advantage?

Could WWE have switched the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker matches on Raw and Smackdown?

Did WWE go far enough with The Stranger Things theme?

Can Kazuchika Okada’s AEW run be officially stamped a complete disappointment?

Does New Japan make 90 percent of their revenue from ticket sales?

Who has biggest upside among Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Ilya Dragunov?

Origin story of pro wrestling newsletters

Will Ava win a Golden Globe?

Are there Japanese wrestlers from prior eras who achieved comparable or greater success than this era?

Did John Cena or Hiroshi Tanahashi have a better final year of their career?

Better use of Travis Scott?

How much did John Cena not changing his theme song and merch colors affect his heel turn and did it undercut Cody?

Looking back at Velveteen Dream’s scandal

What wrestling merch did Todd and Wade buy once they had jobs and money to spend?

Where would Velveteen Dream have ended up if he kept his WWE job?

Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Carter

Powerhouse Hobbs in WWE

Gable Steveson’s comments on The Joe Rogan podcast

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5.

