VIP PODCAST 1/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Hogan’s share of WCW revenue, Gable Steveson, Cena-Tanahashi, Cena-Cody, Velveteen Dream, Ikada, Ava, Gable Steveson (106 min.)

January 15, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Wrestlers paying for travel to events
  • White Castle fact
  • Hulk Hogan’s share of WCW revenue
  • What are the Hulk Hogan match finishes that could have helped business? How about non-Hogan matches?
  • Finn Balor’s home field advantage?
  • Could WWE have switched the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre and C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker matches on Raw and Smackdown?
  • Did WWE go far enough with The Stranger Things theme?
  • Can Kazuchika Okada’s AEW run be officially stamped a complete disappointment?
  • Does New Japan make 90 percent of their revenue from ticket sales?
  • Who has biggest upside among Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Ilya Dragunov?
  • Origin story of pro wrestling newsletters
  • Will Ava win a Golden Globe?
  • Are there Japanese wrestlers from prior eras who achieved comparable or greater success than this era?
  • Did John Cena or Hiroshi Tanahashi have a better final year of their career?
  • Better use of Travis Scott?
  • How much did John Cena not changing his theme song and merch colors affect his heel turn and did it undercut Cody?
  • Looking back at Velveteen Dream’s scandal
  • What wrestling merch did Todd and Wade buy once they had jobs and money to spend?
  • Where would Velveteen Dream have ended up if he kept his WWE job?
  • Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Carter
  • Powerhouse Hobbs in WWE
  • Gable Steveson’s comments on The Joe Rogan podcast

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

