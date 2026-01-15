VIP PODCAST 1/15 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win, fallout from Gunther-Styles, Bron Breakker’s crash-out moment, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati breaks down a major week in WWE on a new episode of The Nicky’s Club, starting with Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win and what it means going forward. Nick also recaps this week’s Raw, including the fallout from Gunther vs. AJ Styles, Bron Breakker’s crash-out moment, and the build toward the upcoming Finn Bálor vs. CM Punk title match. Plus, the show closes with a fun email segment exploring hypotheticals around a potential Randy Orton retirement, and how Nick would book it.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

