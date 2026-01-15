TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/15): Keller’s coverage of AMC premiere episode with AJ Styles, Kazarian vs. Santana for TNA Title, The Hardys, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 15, 2026

GARLAND, TEX. AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 2,356 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,070. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package about TNA wrestling, including soundbites about how everyone cares about each other and group applause backstage with dramatic music and a narrator touting big moves and emotional flurishes.

(Keller’s Analysis: What are they doing? This feels like a video you play at the start of the annual company banquet for employees, not something you do to hook new viewers. I’d have spent this energy telling a story about the high-stakes main event. This video could come later in the show as a sidebar talking about the TNA brand for those who have never watched or been away for a while.)

-As they showed a wide shot of the crowd, Tom Hannifan introduced the show as fans chanted “TNA! TNA!”

-A.J. Styles made his ring entrance to his old TNA music. Color commentator Matthew Rehwoldt said you cannot tell the story of TNA without him so it’s appropriate he kicks off the new area of TNA on AMC. Styles entered the ring as fans loudly chanted, “A.J.! A.J.!” He said he’d “keep it short and sweet because we’ve got some wrestling to do.” He said TNA is bigger and better than ever, and now it’s on AMC. Fans chanted, “AMC!” Styles joined in the chant for TNA.

(Keller’s Analysis: I get this just feels normal since the “ECW” chants decades ago, but I truly believe a peak experience for pro wrestling fans is cheering for wrestlers, and it’s those wrestlers and the tone and tenor of the build up to and execution of those matches that leads to brand loyalty, not fan chants and rah rah speeches about a brand. I think it makes executives feel good, like the fans are cheering their work, but this time would be better spent promoting wrestlers who fans are paying to see wrestle in meaningful matches. This might give long-time TNA fans warm-fuzzies, but it’s rallying the converted and not winning over new fans. I want to be clear; this isn’t counter-productive. The idea that a wrestler with the recognition factor of Styles along with a rabid crowd love this brand is a good thing. I just don’t think opening with all of this is the right call, and I think with the positive comes some negative, which is the idea you’re cheering a brand filled with workers who all love each other instead of selling people on the idea that great athletes are fighting for big prizes.)

-The TNA Impact opening aired with clips of the wrestlers on the roster looking into the camera or doing big moves. Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, and Jeff Hardy were among the first shown.

-Hannifan introduced the show as they showed the exterior of the arena entrance area.

(1) MATT & JEFF HARDY & ELIJAH vs. ORDER 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

Elijah then was shown with a guitar. He introduced himself and said he had one question for everyone. “Who wants to talk with Elijah?” The Hardy Boyz music then played and they walked onto the stage wrapped in their TNA Tag Team Titles. They went to Hannifan and Rehwoldt at ringside who built the card. Order 4 made their entrance. They showed an inset image of Elijah attacking Mustafa by tying his ankles together and dragging him out of the arena by a horse he was riding. The bell rang 10 minutes into the hour.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana – TNA World Championship match

The Inspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance) – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match

Elijah & The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

AJ Styles returns