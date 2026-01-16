AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership and key demo rating data, 10-week averages, comparison to prior years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (1/14) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 526,000 viewers, compared to 516,000 the prior week and the 398,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 494,000.

NOTES ON COMPARISONS TO PAST YEARS…

Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of this TBS viewership data. That data is not made available, although that is in the works as the landscape changes in how viewers watch programming. So we now have year-over-year comparisons available in the HBO Max simulcast era for more relevant comparisons tracking interest in the product, with the caveat that some of a drop in viewership is due to fewer people subscribing to services that offer TBS (traditional cable). However, Nielsen Media Research changed their methodology for their ratings estimates in the fall of this 2025, so comparisons to past years still has that as a baked in variable that appears to have cut back on pro wrestling viewership tallies. With that said, let’s look at the past years’ data…

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 679,000 viewers on TBS. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 610,000.

Two years ago this week (before the HBO Max simulcast era began), Dynamite drew 891,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 831,000.

Three years ago this week, Dynamite drew 969,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 889,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0. rating, compared to 0.08 and 0.06 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.09.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.36 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.29.

The announced matches and segments were…

MJF vs. Bandido – AEW World Championship match

Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Skye Blue & Julia Hart)

Darby Allin vs. Pac

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & GOA (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. JetSpeed (”Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) & Don Callis Family (Mark Davis & Jake Doyle) – 4-Way Tag match for World Tag Title shot against FTR

Kenny Omega returns

