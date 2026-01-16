WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/16): Keller’s report on Carmelo Hayes U.S. Title Open Challenge, Sami vs. Dragunov, Orton vs. Miz, Cardona vs. Trick, Priest vs. Solo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 16, 2026

LONDON, ENGLAND AT OVO ARENA

AIRED ON DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Corey Graves

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,644 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a beautiful aerial view of London, England and then the exterior of the arena as fans were entering the arena earlier a Joe Tessitore introduced the show. They showed the arrivals or Randy Orton, Miz, Damien Priest, Solo Sikoa with his crew, Matt Cardona, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and Sami Zayn.

(Keller’s Analysis: These scenes are more interesting with different backgrounds with the wrestlers arriving to the arena with London in the background in a number of them. This served the purpose well of previewing four the qualifying matches for the Fatal Four-way next week on Saturday Night’s Main Event.)

-They went to ringside where Tessitore said they were changing things up at the desk this week and shook hands with Corey Graves.

-A video package aired on last week’s Three Stages of Hell match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

-Drew McIntyre made his ring entrance with a row of bagpipe players on either side of the aisle as he walked out. Drew wore his newly won WWE Title belt around his waist. He leaned into the barricade as fans surrounded him and he smiled. He entered the ring and smiled as fans sang to him. They are 12 minutes into the show at this point.

“I prayed for this and it happened,” Drew said. A loud “You deserve it!” chant rang out. He said he knows it’s been a rough few years in the U.K., but if anyone can bring them together, it’s the first and only British WWE Champion. “Oh, Drew McIntyre!” sang the crowd. He said the love he’s been shown the past week has been incredible and getting cheered all across Europe has been amazing to experience. He said, “I want to say to each and everyone one of you out there, screw you,” he said. “This isn’t the bad guy wrestler bit.” He asked where they were when he was fired. He said when Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were screwing him over, there wasn’t an uprising. He said fans were doing the stupid “Yeet!” with Jey Uso and cheering C.M. Punk.

He said there was never a hashtag for him. He said the only person deserving of thanks and the only person who believed in him “is me.” He said they should chant, “Thank you, Drew!” Some fans did.

He said he needs to address the former champion, Cody Rhodes. He said it feels great to say “former.” He repeated it while leaning into the camera. Fans sang “Cody, Cody Rhodes!” Drew said he knows Cody and his team are trying to figure out when he’ll get a rematch. He said he had a clause added to the contract before their match which says there would be no rematch. He said he has to start at the bottom and work his way back up. “The Vanilla QB1 Era is over and the Dangerous, Unpredictable Drew McIntyre Era starts tonight.” Orton’s music interrupted him.

Orton walked to the ring.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Randy Orton vs. The Miz – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams – Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying match

Carmelo Hayes to host United States Title Open Challenge

Drew McIntyre returns