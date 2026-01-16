FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss Undertaker at WM, Michaels’ unannounced appearance on Raw, Religious Themes to Punk, DGUSA, TNA Genesis, Lesnar (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Jan. 11, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They took a record 14 phone calls in one hour on a wide variety of subjects including the previous night’s Raw, the TNA Genesis PPV, Brock Lesnar signing on to coach The Ultimate Fighter, and much more. This includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

