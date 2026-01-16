WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/16): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Drew McIntyre’s first appearance as WWE Champion, #1 Contender Qualifying Matches, U.S. Title Open Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 16, 2026

LONDON, ENGLAND AT OVO ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 9,644 were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Then, now, together, forever, endeavor. Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to London, England. Participants in tonight’s WWE Championship Number 1 Contender Match qualifying matches arrived at the arena including Randy Orton, The Miz, Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa and the MFTs, Matt Cardona, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and Sami Zayn. A recap of last week’s 3 Stages of Hell match was shown, which resulted in McIntyre defeating Cody Rhodes for the title, with seemingly unintentional assistance from a returning Jacob Fatu.

– Six men wearing kilts played the Scottish national anthem on bagpipes and then the new Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out showing off the title worn around his waist. The announcers laid out for the entrance as the new champion was officially introduced, much to this crowd’s delight. As usual, McIntyre slowly and deliberately made his way to the ring. The bagpipers played throughout the entrance. McIntyre posed on the top rope amid a pyro display. Tessitore commented about the grandiosity of the impressive entrance. The fans sang for the champion the way they are wont to do.

McInytre: “I prayed for this and it happened.” He stated proudly that he was the first ever British WWE Champion. The crowd loved that and it hit them straight in their “time to sing more” buttons. He said screw everyone that wants to jump on his bandwagon now because when he was getting screwed over time and time again by the Bloodline, C.M. Punk, and Cody Rhodes, they didn’t support him. He said the only person he needed to thank and who believed in him was himself. He thanked himself and told the crowd to chant “Thank you, Drew.” Some obliged. McIntyre said there would be no rematch because he had Smackdown Manager Nick Aldis add a clause in the Three Stages of Hell contract. Randy Orton’s music played.

Orton walked to the ring in his wrestling gear to some more crowd karaoke. McIntyre assumed that Orton was there to congratulate him. However, Orton said he was there to remind him that he’s beaten him for the title before and he will do it again. It was interruption time as Jacob Fatu stormed toward the ring. Fatu immediately leveled McIntyre with a right hand and knocked him to the floor. McIntyre leaped the barricade and escaped with Fatu in tow. As Orton was laughing in the ring, the Miz snuck up behind him and hit a Skull Crushing Finale. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: McIntyre should really pray more, as it seems to work out for him. Right C.M Punk? It’s good heel work for him to no accept support from anyone, and it effectively turned the crowd against him. Fatu is still mad at McIntyre for presumably attacking him months ago, though the attacker was never confirmed.)

(1) RANDY ORTON (c) vs. THE MIZ – WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match Qualifier

The match started during the commercial break. Orton attempted a back suplex on the floor but Miz countered and atomic dropped Orton onto the announce table. Miz rolled Orton back in the ring where they traded blows. Miz whipped Orton into the corner and gestured that he had elephantiasis. Orton grabbed momentum with a trademark snap powerslam. Miz escaped to the outside for an attempted regroup but Orton suplexed Miz twice on the announce table. The crowd asked for another and Orton accommodated. Orton returned to the ring to break the count, then sent Miz back into the ring so he could hit him with the draping DDT.

Orton called for the RKO but Miz countered it with a Skull Crushing Finale and a decent nearfall that would have meant more if Miz ever won matches. Miz set up for another but Orton pushed him off. Miz rolled him up for a two count. Orton hit the RKO and covered for the easy victory.

WINNER: Randy Orton via pinfall in 6:00. Randy Orton advances to Fatal Four-way No. 1 Contender Match

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Easy win for Orton as expected. I’m thankful Tessitore didn’t refer to the RKO as “outta nowhere.”.)

– McIntyre was trying to escape the arena as he clutched his title but was interrupted by Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov told McIntyre that after he defeats Sami Zayn he will be one step closer to defeating McIntyre because he doesn’t fight like a sane man. McIntyre said fine, if Dragunov wins then he’ll knock his teeth out at the Royal Rumble. [c]

– A new Wyatt Sicks pre-tape played. Bo Dallas said that the lantern was never a weapon and that they carried it in the dark so that the dark didn’t carry them. Dallas said that it would come back to them like a moth to a flame. For some reason Erik Rowan wasn’t in the video, thought the rest of the group were.

– Alexa Bliss told Charlotte Flair out in the parking lot that last week sucked when she got double-teamed when Flair wasn’t there to help her. She asked Flair how sick she really was. Flair was adamant that she was very sick but also claimed that at least Bliss received a title match because Flair hadn’t had one in a long time. By the end of the conversation, they renewed their friendship vows. After Bliss left, Nia Jax and Lash Legend walked up and tried to talk badly about Bliss so Flair dressed them down.

– United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James entered for tag team action. [c]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made staggered entrances and walked to the ring together as usual. Flair looked like a peacock.

(2) GIULIA & KIANA JAMES vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS

James shoved Bliss who smacked her in return. James suplexed Bliss who tagged in Flair. Flair hit a weak looking thrust kick and tagged Bliss back in. All four women fought for a bit and Giulia took control with a dropkick as they went picture-in-picture. [c]

Bliss made a legitimately hot tag to Flair who came took her opponents to the chop house. Flair with a clothesline to James who was still the legal woman. Flair climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a pretty cross-body but did a poor job with the cover, leading to only two-count. Corey Graves pointed out the messy cover. Giulia climbed onto the apron and distracted Flair long enough that James could hit her with a spinebuster and tag out. Giulia covered but Bliss broke it up. Bliss threw James to outside but was pulled out by her as well.

Giulia hit several kicked to Flair’s chest, then they traded blows. James tagged back in and ran into a Sister Abigail from Bliss. Bliss covered for the three count.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in 8:00.

After the match, Lash Legend blindsided Bliss, taking her out. Then Legend and Jax took out Flair. Giulia got up in their faces as James physically restrained her. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Pretty basic match. James held her own with the three more experienced women. The aftermath with heel Giulia getting up in Jax and Legend’s faces was interesting. I can easily envision a Giulia babyface turn in the future.)

[HOUR TWO]

– A pre-taped vignette aired with Solo Sikoa responding to the previous Wyatt Sicks video. Solo said that if they want their lantern back then they need to give them a tag team title match. He said that until then “he” (meaning Bray Wyatt) will be with Solo as he defeats Damian Priest on his way to winning the WWE Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Solo is on point. He was able to watch the Wyatt’s previous video from about 20 minutes ago, gather his MFTs and a camera, and film a response. Then he was able to get it to a producer and ensure they aired it prior to his match again Priest. Well done Solo.)

The former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes entered wearing suit and a sad face to another round of crowd karaoke. Graves mentioned how it felt almost unnatural to not see Rhodes with the gold around his waist. The crowd sang more but then some booed too. Many of the fans sang for McIntyre again. Rhodes claimed that he was always the fan’s champion (drawing more boos) and kept saying that from his entrance to everything else that he’d become “episodic” and predictable. Rhodes claimed that he would win the Royal Rumble for a third time. Rhodes sucked up to the fans by saying they deserved a Wrestlemania (which drew heavy cheers). Rhodes officially declared himself as the first entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Rhodes wanted to talk about Jacob Fatu, whom he referred to as a young veteran. He said that Fatu had the biggest receipt coming his way for his actions. Rhodes said he would beat the brakes off his ass.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The “episodic” explanation that Rhodes gave fell flat. The big news was that Rhodes will be in the Rumble. It’s difficult to count him out of winning it, though Fatu may have something to say about that.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Matt Cardona in the back. Cardona was disappointed that Rhodes lost the title because he wanted to wrestle his buddy. However, he reminded that he was McIntyre’s first opponent in in WWE and that he was back in WWE to become the champion.

– Trick Williams entered for the next qualifier match. [c]

“Always Ready” Matt Cardona made his way to the ring as Tessitore speculated on how good it must feel for him to come back after many years and get a chance like tonight. Graves said that after Cardona left and reinvented himself, that he doesn’t take opportunities for granted.

(3) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. MATT CARDONA – WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match Qualifier

They locked up and quickly broke it. Cardona missed a few punches in the corner and Trick talked some trash. Trick slammed him and hit a big shoulder block, then told Cardona to get up. Cardona got up and clotheslined him to the floor and followed up with a dropkick off the apron into Trick’s chest. [c]

Trick with a nice scissors kick and cover for a two-count. Trick cinched in a headlock but Cardona quickly escaped it with a jawbreaker. Cardona suplexed Trick and both men were momentarily down. Cardona hit his patented big boot in the corner and followed up with a Zig Zag, then covered for a nearfall. Cardona with a roll-up for another two-count as he had Trick off-balance. Trick retreated to the floor but Cardona hit him with a baseball slide. Trick sling-shotted Cardona back in the ring and hit an SOS kick that earned another nearfall.

Cardona was up and went for a Rough Ryder but Trick dodged it, so Cardona tried again but Trick hit a big Pounce (ala Monty Brown). Trick hit the Trick Shot knees and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Trick Williams via pinfall in 9:00. Trick Williams advances to Fatal Four-way No. 1 Contender Match

After the match, Kit Wilson came out to a decent ovation by his home country crowd. He momentarily stopped as he passed by Trick and Cardona. Then he attacked Cardona, threw him into the ring steps and started calling him toxic. The crowd cheered him. He got in the ring.

– Damian Priest told Cathy Kelley in the back that tonight was about facing Solo. He was concerned that the MFT’s would get involved, but even if they do he would get past them because he needed to. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Anytime a wrestler throws out the word “need” it is meant to show desperation. That often can lead to a character change of some kind. Makes me wonder if a Priest alliance with Aleister Black is on the horizon.)

– Kit Wilson was still in the ring after the break. He told the crowd that they needed him. Jacob Fatu showed up behind him. When Wilson turned around Fatu dropped him with a superkick. Fatu followed up with a senton bomb and his patented moonsault. Graves suggested that in the future Wilson do a Ted Talk instead. Fatu called out Cody Rhodes who immediately sprinted to the ring. Rhodes and Fatu fought in the ring until several officials came out and separated them. Nick Aldis was among them. [c]

– When they came back it was announced that Fatu will face Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Solo Sikoa entered for the next qualifier. He had all the MFT’s with him. When they got in the ring, Solo mocked “blowing out” the lantern the way the Wyatts have always done. Damian Priest made his entrance next.

(4) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, J.C. Mateo) – WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match Qualifier

Graves brought up Solo’s past as the enforcer for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, while Tessitore complained that it’s tough to broadcast when the MFTs are all in the way. Priest sent Solo to the floor but couldn’t get to him because the MFTs got in-between. Solo got back in the ring and distracted the referee, allowing the MFTs to gang up on Priest. [c]

Solo dominated during the break and was in firm control. He tried for a running hip attack but got caught with a spinning heel kick as J.C. Mateo cringed at ringside. It bought Priest some time. Both men got up at the same time and aggressively trade right hands in the middle of the ring. Priest clapped his hands on Solo’s head and then they traded kick after kick. Finally, Priest dropped Solo with a lariat, then followed up with a Stage Dive in the corner and a flatliner that earned a nearfall. Priest climbed to the top turnbuckle and Talla Tonga crotched him on it. The referee saw it and banned Talla from ringside.

In the meantime, Solo climbed up and wanted to hit an Avalanche off the top. Priest escaped and hit Solo with the Razor’s Edge and covered for the one…two…kick out. Priest called for the South of Heaven so Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa got up on opposite sides of the apron to distract Priest long enough that Solo could go for a Samoan Spike. Priest dodged it but Solo hit his spinning slam and then hit a big splash off the top. Solo covered but Priest kicked out at two. The lights went out.

When the lights came on the Wyatts (minus Rowan) were standing on the announce table. They leaped off and attacked the MFTs. Uncle Howdy was about to reclaim the lantern but Solo chucked him over the desk. Solo proudly got into the ring with the lantern but apparently forgot that he was embroiled in a match and he walked right into a South of Heaven chokeslam. Priest covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Damian Priest via pinfall in 10:00. Damian Priest advances to Fatal Four-way No. 1 Contender Match

After the match, Uncle Howdy momentarily regained the lantern and was all giddy. But Tama Tonga blindsided him and took it back.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Pretty fun match. I still stand firmly in the “Solo is underrated in the ring and as a character” camp. The battle for custody of the lantern will surely continue next week.)

[HOUR THREE]

– Sami Zayn bumped into Drew McIntyre in the back. McIntyre said he heard what Zayn said last week about hoping Rhodes won the championship match last week. Zayn told him that he’s about to go out and win tonight, then become the number 1 contender in Montreal at Saturday Night’s Main Event and then defeat McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. McIntyre disagreed and pointed out that Zayn has never beaten him and that won’t change. Zayn: We’ll see.

– United States Champion entered for this week’s open challenge. He received a pretty good ovation. [c]

– The challenger was revealed to be TNA’s X-Division Champion Leon Slater, and England native. Graves mentioned that Slater was the youngest X-Division champion in TNA history.

(5) CARMELO HAYES (c) vs. LEON SLATER – United States Championship Open Challenge

They stared off quickly with takeovers and escapes. Hayes bridged, it got reversed, with both men getting an early two-count. Slater hit a huge chop and then sold it like it hurt his hand. Hayes returned favor and then sold that he tweaked his knee. Slater with a backspring into a back elbow then he flew over the top onto Hayes on the floor. He sent Hayes back in the ring then hit a big cross-body and covered for a nearfall. They went to a split-screen where I learned that at a certain food establishment I could make a sandwich a combo for a dollar. [c]

Slater missed a kick to the legs and Hayes took advantage with tilt-a-whirl head scissors and a cutter, then covered for a two-count. Slater blocked the First 48 codebreaker and started to lock in a half-crab until Hayes locked him in a pinning predicament. Slater kicked out and hit a big side kick and got a two-count of his own. Slater contemplated what to do next and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Hayes rolled to the apron and Slater jumped off onto it. Slater powered Hayes back into the ring and then when Hayes attempted a shoulder block through the ropes to knock him off, Slater leaped up and came down with a legdrop onto the back of his head.

Slater went for a springboard maneuver but it turned into a series of pinning predicaments and one-counts. Hayes jumped over the ropes to the apron but felt the effects on his injured knee so he went to the floor. However, Slater showed off his aerial prowess by leaping over the turnbuckle and flipping onto Hayes below. Slater sent Hayes back into the ring and then climbed up top again. He missed a 450 swanton and Hayes hit the First 48 and covered for the one…two…kick out. Hayes grabbed his injured knee, which the First 48 didn’t help since it directly impacts the knee. Hayes went to the top and Slater met him there. Slater attempted a superplex but Hayes turned it into a cutter in mid-air. Huge move. Hayes covered for the three count and another successful title defense.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes by pinfall in 12:00. Carmelo Hayes retained the U.S. title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A very good match that a bit too fast at times but ended with an incredible move that deserved a better reaction than it received. Hayes is still on fire and Slater is always fun to watch.)

– Shinsuke Nakamura was watching the last match on a monitor in the back. Tama Tonga walked up to tell him that Nakamura blew his chance at the U.S. title. Tama acknowledged their history and said it was his time now. He warned Nakamura to stay out of his way. Nakamura said a bunch of things in Japanese but I didn’t have a translator.

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walked and talked about how Fraxiom are dorks. Axiom approached him and asked for his mask back that Gargano was holding in his hand. Gargano said he didn’t have it and handed it off to LeRae who exited stage left. Gargano turned around and someone else was standing there in an Axiom Mask. Gargano, who is dumb, was confused. The masked man punched him and then shockingly revealed himself to be Nathan Frazer. They said they’d get the mask back next week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: For like a week I thought MAYBE Gargano wasn’t going to be dumb anymore. Not only was I mistaken, but it appears he infected Fraxiom with his dumb disease. Now I feel dumb. I hope I’m not infected too.)

– Chelsea Green made her way to the ring for more grappling action. [c]

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill was shown sitting at ringside. Jordynne Grace entered for the match.

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Alba Fyre)

Grace showed off her power early by tossing Green like a sack of potatoes. Green slapped her so Grace smacked her harder and gave her a spinebuster. Grace with a delayed vertical suplex that Davey Boy Smith would have been proud ofand covered for a two-count. Green grabbed Grace by the hair and rammed her head into the bottom turnbuckle. From the outside Alba Fyre kicked Grace in the chin. Green covered but only got a one-count and was upset about that. Green whipped her into the corner but when she charged Grace hooked her arms and slammed her face first into the buckle. Grace dropped her with two clotheslines while someone apparently hit the mute button on the crowd. (it wasn’t me I swear!). Grace suplexed Green then hit the direct effect cartwheel driver and covered for the win.

Cargill looked unimpressed and golf-clapped. Post-match, Grace told Cargill that she was glad she watched her tonight. Cargill mocked a yawn. Grace challenged Cargill to step in the ring right now. Cargill got up on the apron and held up the title. Green charged at Grace, who moved, which caused Green to knock Cargill to the floor. Cargill dropped the title so Grace held it up then threw it at her.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace by pinfall in 4:00.

– Cathy Kelley congratulated Trick Williams for his win tonight. Trick warned the roster that he’s that dog and he is money. He congratulated Orton and Priest for having a match with the future of the business at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Priest walked up and said that Trick likes to talk but he doesn’t. He challenged Trick to a match next week on Smackdown.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Spoiler alert – well not really – but whoever wins that match next week won’t win on Saturday night.)

– Ilja Dragunov entered for the main event to a strong ovation. [c]

The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card which includes:

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia & Kiana James vs. Lash Legend & Nia Jax – #1 Contender’s Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks vs MFT – Tag Team Championship

Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

Sami Zayn entered for the main event to a very good reception.

(6) SAMI ZAYN vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match Qualifier

They trade hard blows right out of the gate as Tessitore reminded of their previous classic match back in October where Dragunov defeated Zayn for the United States Championship. Zayn chopped and punched Dragunov in the corner, while he demanded more. Dragunov with a knee to the face and then delivered a chop of his own. He followed up with a running boot into the side of Zayn’s head then came off the ropes with a diving knee. He climbed back up and Zayn avoided him then hit a suplex and covered for a two-count. Zayn tried to cover a couple more times to no avail.

Dragunov hit a German Suplex and held on, but Zayn switched and hit one of his own. Zayn held one but they switched several times before Dragunov hit another one. He then went to the top once again but Zayn was up quickly and met him there. Zayn with a huge superplex that wowed the crowd as they went split screen again. Both men were down. [c]

Dragunov tried to hit a superplex of his own but Zayn fought out of it. Zayn executed a sunset flip powerbomb and covered for a nearfall. Dragunov recovered and hit the Constantine special and a missile dropkick and cover for another nearfall. Zayn was down. Dragunov went for the H-bomb but Zayn got his leg up. Zayn went for the corner exploder suplex but Dragunov managed to kick him into the corner. Dragunov with two massive running lariats in the corner. He went for a third, knowing Zayn would chase him to hit a Helluva kick, so when he got to the opposite corner Dragunov dropped down. That caused Zayn to miss the kick, as Dragunov clearly expected.

Dragunov lifted Zayn onto his shoulders on the apron but Zayn escaped. Dragunov hit a Torpedo Moscow on the apron and both men fell hard to the floor. The referee counted. Dragunov entered at 7 and Zayn entered at (platform) 9 & ¾. Dragunov powerbombed him and went to the top again. He missed a senton. Zayn hit the exploder suplex in the corner then nailed the Helluva kick and covered for the victory.

WINNER: Sami Zayn via pinfall in 13:00. Sami Zayn advances to Fatal Four-way No. 1 Contender Match

Trick Williams attacked Zayn after the match and hit the Trick Shot. Trick stood over Zayn as they went off the air. There was a two-minute over-run.

