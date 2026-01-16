FREE PODCAST 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Powerhouse Hobbs’ departure, Rascalz signing, Maximum Carnage results, and Royal Rumble trivia (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introcductions

(01:51) Powerhouse Hobbs deal done with AEW

(09:02) CMLL dual contracts confirmed

(10:26) The Rascals (Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Trey Miguel) coming to AEW

(14:51) The Butcher and The Blade return from injury

(15:57) Mark Davis/Jake Doyle four-way tag contendership booking

(19:34) Hangman and JetSpeed versus Opps for trios titles on Collision

(20:42) Brody King singles push

(22:13) Women’s tag match: Statlander/Babes vs. Triangle of Madness

(25:46) Brian Keith squashed by Hangman

(28:59) Future World title picture

(30:27) MJF vs. Bandido main event

(35:22) Darby vs. PAC opening match

(42:52) Sky Flight Group needs AEW television wins

(49:34) MJF on indie show in Maine (Limitless Wrestling)

(52:45) Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander next week in Orlando

(55:56) Okada third-year AEW plans

(59:32) Emails and trivia

