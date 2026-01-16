FREE PODCAST 1/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Powerhouse Hobbs’ departure, Rascalz signing, Maximum Carnage results, and Royal Rumble trivia (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introcductions
- (01:51) Powerhouse Hobbs deal done with AEW
- (09:02) CMLL dual contracts confirmed
- (10:26) The Rascals (Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, Trey Miguel) coming to AEW
- (14:51) The Butcher and The Blade return from injury
- (15:57) Mark Davis/Jake Doyle four-way tag contendership booking
- (19:34) Hangman and JetSpeed versus Opps for trios titles on Collision
- (20:42) Brody King singles push
- (22:13) Women’s tag match: Statlander/Babes vs. Triangle of Madness
- (25:46) Brian Keith squashed by Hangman
- (28:59) Future World title picture
- (30:27) MJF vs. Bandido main event
- (35:22) Darby vs. PAC opening match
- (42:52) Sky Flight Group needs AEW television wins
- (49:34) MJF on indie show in Maine (Limitless Wrestling)
- (52:45) Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander next week in Orlando
- (55:56) Okada third-year AEW plans
- (59:32) Emails and trivia
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
