Darby Allin says he’s “not a fan of doing 100 big moves a match”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Darby Allin said he is not a fan of doing 100 big moves during a match in a new interview with the Orlando Sentinel on Jan. 16. Allin said during the interview that hardcore icon Mick Foley is one of his wrestling inspirations and was someone that didn’t rely on a ton of big moves to get through his matches.

“I like to watch wrestling matches that really stand out without a lot of moves because I’m not a fan of doing 100 big moves a match,” Allin said. “It’s fun to see the emotion and how they carry themselves through a match without relying on big moves or big false finishes. I just watch how they paced things back then. I’d rather sell and do my thing and have emotions.”

Allin also discussed some of the freedom AEW gives him in and outside of the ring during the interview. “Once that bell rings, it’s pretty much 100 percent what you want to do as a performer,” Allin said. “I wouldn’t imagine having the restrictions they have in other companies and no other company is going to let me climb Mount Everest or do crazy stunts with Tony Hawk or Travis Pastrana. I take full advantage of that.”

Allin signed with AEW in 2019 and has been with the company since that time after a stint in the now defunct Evolve promotion that was booked by Gabe Sapolsky. Allin is a former two time AEW TNT Champion and he is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion teaming with Sting.

Most recently, Allin has been feuding with the Death Riders. He has beaten every member in the stable in singles matches after beating Pac on Dynamite on Jan. 14. Sting, who is now retired, returned to AEW at WrestleDream in October 2025 to help Allin fend off the outside interference of the Death Riders and beat Jon Moxley in an I Quit match.