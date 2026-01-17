News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/16 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Four qualifying matches for Fatal 4-Way at SNME, Carmelo vs. Slater for U.S. Title, Cody and Drew promos (25 min.)

January 17, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 16 edition of WWE Smackdown including the four qualifying matches for Fatal 4-Way at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Carmelo Hayes vs. Leon Slater for U.S. Title, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre promos, and more.

