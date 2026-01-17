News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Maitland: Drew’s gloating, Cody’s coping, the Fatal Four-way set, another strong U.S. Title Open Challenge, Cardona, more (110 min.)

January 17, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Maitland to review WWE Smackdown including Drew McIntyre’s gloating, Cody Rhodes’s coping, the Fatal Four-way set, another strong U.S. Title Open Challenge with Carmelo Hayes vs. Leon Slater, Matt Cardona’s upside now, and more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025