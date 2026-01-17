VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #896 (January 21, 2006): Bruce Mitchell’s 2005 Year-in-Review Quiz, Keller on Sting’s debut press conference for TNA, McNeill reviews DVDs, TNA PPV Roundtable, Newswire, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #896 cover-dated January 21, 2006: This issue includes Bruce Mitchell’s 15 Annual Year-in-Review Quiz, a sardonic, biting examination of some of the year’s bigger ironies, injustices, and indigestible incidents… In-depth coverage of the TNA Final Resolution PPV including Keller’s report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews from the Torch staff, and Reader Reax… Pat McNeill reviews three recent DVD releases… Backtracks from 1996 look at the early stages of the WCW-WWF Monday Night War… Wade Keller’s End Notes examines Sting’s conference call and what it revealed about himself, his thoughts on TNA, and his potential as a top star. Plus, where Brock Lesnar would fit in with TNA… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, “Big Story” reports on Raw, Smackdown, Ohio Valley, and TNA Impact, a WWE Arena Report, Keller’s Torch Poll Analysis, and more…

