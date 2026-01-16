TNA GENESIS PPV PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, JANUARY 17, 2026

Where: GARLAND, TEX. AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

How To Watch: Live on AMC

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,172 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,322. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian – Texas Death Match for TNA World Championship (with Nic Nemeth as special referee)

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) – TNA Tag Team Title match

Lei Ying Lee vs. Zaria – TNA Knockouts Championship match

JDC vs. Eddie Edwards

Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Cedric Alexander

Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali

AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade

