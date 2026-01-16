TNA GENESIS PPV PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: SATURDAY, JANUARY 17, 2026
Where: GARLAND, TEX. AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER
How To Watch: Live on AMC
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,172 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,322. The arena has a capacity of 8,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian – Texas Death Match for TNA World Championship (with Nic Nemeth as special referee)
- The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) – TNA Tag Team Title match
- Lei Ying Lee vs. Zaria – TNA Knockouts Championship match
- JDC vs. Eddie Edwards
- Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Cedric Alexander
- Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali
- AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann
- Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade
