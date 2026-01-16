AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: SATURDAY, JANUARY 17, 2025
Where: PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE
How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 3,246 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & JetSpeed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) – AEW World Trios Championship match
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
- Zayda Steel vs. Marina Shafir
- SkyFlight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & El Clone & Josh Alexander)
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/10): Briscoe defends the TNT title against Hechicero, Babes of Wrath team with Statlander, El Clon vs. Komander, The Demand vs. JetSpeed & Anthony Bowens, and the Death Riders in action
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW signs CMLL wrestlers to dual contracts
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.