AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: SATURDAY, JANUARY 17, 2025

Where: PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 3,246 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & JetSpeed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) – AEW World Trios Championship match

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Zayda Steel vs. Marina Shafir

SkyFlight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & El Clone & Josh Alexander)

