AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/10): Briscoe defends the TNT title against Hechicero, Babes of Wrath team with Statlander, El Clon vs. Komander, The Demand vs. JetSpeed & Anthony Bowens, and the Death Riders in action

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 10, 2026

ARLINGTON, TEX. at ARLINGTON ESPORTS STADIUM

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,322 tickets had been distributed before the show; arena was set up for 1,357.

[HOUR ONE]

No cold open, the camera swept across the arena as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show before saying the show would open with a “tremendous trios encounter.”

(1) THE DEATH RIDERS (Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia w/Marina Shafir) vs. SKYFLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin & Scorpio Sky w/Zayda Steel)

The Death Riders’ music played and the camera cut to just outside of the arena where the team sat bathed in purple and red light. The group made their way into the arena, through the crowd, and to the ring. Moxley joined the commentary team as the crowd chanted explicit language towards Yuta. SkyFlight’s music played to bring that group out without Christopher Daniels, and a petite blonde in place of Leila Grey. They noted that Zayda Steel had taken Leila’s place following an injury on ROH.

The bell rang to start the match 4 minutes into the show with Scorpio and Yuta. Yuta took Scorpio down with a snapmare into a grounded headlock. Scorpio escaped and took Yuta down with a wristlock. Yuta went for a backdrop, but Scorpio reversed it into a backslide for a one count. Yuta and Scorpio traded pin attempts for one counts before Scorpio grabbed Yuta’s wrist and tagged in Darius, who came flying in with an axe handle to Yuta’s exposed arm.

Yuta slammed Darius into the opposite corner and tagged in Garcia. Yuta and Garcia attempted a double team maneuver, but Darius escaped and caught Garcia with a back elbow. Darius hit a running uppercut in the corner. Garcia countered a second attempt with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle. Darius came back with an armdrag takedown and tagged in Dante.

Darius and Dante nailed Garcia with a combination Manhattan drop into a facecrusher into Darius’ knee. Dante made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at two. Scorpio tagged in and hit a double axe handle from the middle rope. Pac rushed the ring and kicked Dante and Darius off of the apron. Pac got the tag and pushed Scorpio into the corner and delivered a flurry of stomps. Yuta and Garcia took turns tagging in an stomping on Scorpio. Scorpio came back with a forearm and Garcia charged into a boot, allowing Scorpio to tag in Dante.

Dante hit Garcia with a slurry of forearms, an enziguri and a springboard dropkick from the bottom rope. Garcia reversed a whip into the corner, but Dante smoothly dodged onto the apron. Dante attempted to springboard into the ring, but Pac interrupted him, leaving Dante to stumble into a back suplex from Garcia in the center of the ring. Yuta tagged in and he and Garcia stomped away at Dante. Yuta choked Dante as the referee was distracted before they cut to commercial. [c]

They returned from break as Pac made a cover on Dante, but Dante kicked out at two. Yuta tagged in and delivered a stalling vertical suplex. Yuta made the cover, but Dante kicked out at two. Dante escaped a hold with a jawbreaker and a back suplex. Garcia tagged in before Dante could get to his corner. Garcia lifted Dante up and Yuta flew in from the top rope for a combination flying punch and spinebuster. Garcia went for the pin, but Dante kicked out at two.

Pac tagged in and went to work on Dante. Dante with spinning kicks to the gut. Dante came back with a dropkick that left both men down and crawling for the tag. Darius tagged in at the same time as Yuta. Darius knocked Garcia off the apron, planted Yuta with a Spanish fly and then nailed Garcia with a suicide dive to the outside. Darius hit Yuta with a step-through flatliner. Darius executed a fisherman’s suplex into a pin, but Pac broke it up.

Marina hopped onto the apron, but Zayda jumped up as well and they exchanged words. Back in the ring, Darius backdropped Pac onto the apron where Dante hit him with a running kick. Dante and Scorpio performed simultaneous dives to the outside to take out Pac and Garcia.

Darius set Yuta up for something but was distracted by Marina on the apron again. Zayda got in Marina’s face again, distracting her as Darius shoved Yuta into the ropes, knocking Marina to the floor. Darius rolled Yuta up for a two count. Darius used the ropes to slingshot Yuta into the ring where Dante caught him out of the air with a cutter. Darius made the cover on Yuta, but Garcia broke it up.

At ringside, Pac rammed Dante into the barricade and Garcia distracted the ref while Marina swept at Darius’ feet. The distraction allowed Yuta to deliver a low blow, still behind the ref’s back. The Death Riders repeatedly charged Darius in the corner with running strikes. Pac and Yuta started running the ropes perpendicular to one another, going back and forth until Yuta dove to ringside onto Scorpio and Pac nearly decapitated Darius with a running lariat. Pac locked in The Brutalizer on Darius in the center of the ring as Garcia slid to ringside to hold Dante. Darius had no choice to the verbally submit.

WINNERS: The Death Riders

(White’s Take: Perfectly fine opening match in the grand tradition of Collision. Interesting with Moxley on commentary, effectively putting over both teams, while Pac continued to look like a man on a mission.)

After the match, Pac yelled at the camera to remind Darby that he asked for the match, and whatever happens, Darby did it to himself. Meanwhile, Marina and Zayda met in the center of the ring. Zayda seemed upset while Marina appeared to be more amused than anything else. Moxley seemed concerned, noting that she’s just a kid. Marina kicked her in the face, and knocked her into Megan Bayne, who had snuck into the ring. Bayne drilled Zayda with her running powerbomb and posed along with Marina and Penelope Ford.

-Lexy was backstage with a portion of the Conglomeration, in this instance just Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe, as Roderick Strong loudly clarified that he is not part of the group. Strong went on to say he’s not done with the Death Riders. Briscoe went into promo mode saying the word of the day is momentum. He put over Willow’s wins before telling Hechicero that he will remain TNT champion. He said, as the saying goes, if you have two or more conglomerates in the same place, you have a conglomeration. Briscoe went mad dog at the camera before they cut to commercial. [c]

(2) BRODY KING vs. BARRETT BROWN

Tony Schaivone announced the match as a standby match as Brody made his entrance. As Brody approached the ring, his yet-unnamed opponent dove through the ropes, but Brody plucked him out of the air and slammed him down on the apron. They finally mentioned Barrett Brown’s name as Brody entered the ring and the bell rang 25 minutes into the show.

Brody crushed Brown in the corner with and barked along with the crowd before hitting him again with the flipping cannonball. Brody lifted Brown up into powerbomb position and planted him into the mat with the Gonzo Bomb. Brody made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Brody King in 1:00

Brody handed out high fives at ringside after the match before Bandido came out to celebrate with his partner.

-Josh Alexander was backstage yelling about Don Callis, as Lance Archer beat up some random dudes backstage. Josh said El Clon will beat Komander and Hechicero will bring the TNT title back to the family. Alexander went on to tell JetSpeed to just stay down following their attack on Dynamite. Archer threw one dude into another dude before saying “every week, everybody dies.”

(White’s Take: The lower-level Callis Family members backstage beating up random guys who don’t appear to be security or wrestlers while Josh Alexander yells does not make for a strong segment.)

(3) EL CLON vs. KOMANDER

The music played for El Clon, and he made his entrance through red flashing lights without the ridiculous “C” jacket he wore last week. Komander entered as the lights returned to normal. Komander flipped into the ring as the crowd chanted “Lucha.” The bell rang and the match started 30 minutes into the hour.

Clon countered an armdrag attempt into a pin for a quick two count. They went back and forth with fancy pin attempts for two counts.Komadner went for a leapfrog, but Clon caught him and brought him down into a knee strike. Clon delivered a series of kicks in the corner and executed a single-leg springboard moonsault. Clon made the cover, but Komander kicked out at two.

Komander ducked a clothesline and took Clon down with a spinning headscissor. Komander took Clon by the hand, bounced off the ropes and took Clon down with an armdrag. Komander landed a pair of gamengiris from the apron and climbed to the top rope as Clon stumbled to his feet. Komander leapt from the top rope and spun 360 degrees to catch Clon with a flying hurricanrana.

Clon rolled out of the ring and Komander hit the ropes and went for a suicide dive. Clon caught him in the air by the arm and then essentially hip tossed Komander up the ramp. Clon set Komander up for a suplex on the ramp. But they cut to commercial before he had a chance to execute it. [c]

Back from break, Clon delivered an overhand chop to Komander as they showed Clon ramming Komander into the steel stairs during the break. Komander came back with a dropkick to the knee followed by a spin kick into a DDT. Komander delivered some hard chops and then charged Clon in the corner. Clon ducked, but Komander ran to the top rope, flipped off, did a handspring and landed in superhero pose.

Clon went for a monkey lip, but Komander somehow held onto his hands, flipped up onto his shoulders and planted Clon with a poison rana. Clon tried to come back with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, but Komander flipped through and landed on his feet before landing a moonsault into a pin for a two count.

Clon rolled out of the ring and Komander went for his run-the-ropes dive, but Clon casually walked to the other side of the ring. Komander sprinted across the ring and performed a high springboard moonsault press onto Clon at ringside. Komander rolled Clon into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Komander went for the rope-run moonsault, but Clon rolled out of the way. Komander landed on his feet, but Clon rolled past him and connected with Pele kick.

Clon landed a tilt-a-whirl double knee backbreaker. Clon lifted Komander onto his shoulders and set up for the Portal Bomb. As Komander swung around he caught Clon with a poison rana. Komander made the cover, but Clon kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Komander went for a sunset flip. Cloon blocked it and pulled Komander up, hooked his leg and drilled him with a modified Made in Japan. Clon held on for the pin, but Komander kicked out at two. Komander stumbled to his feet, and Clon lifted him up and this time landed the Portal Bomb into the pin for the win.

WINNER: El Con in 13:00

(White’s Take: Fast-paced, high-flying lucha action. Komander always has impressive offense, but El Clon has looked very solid in his first two matches. Presumably he’ll be going undefeated on Collision until Hologram returns.)

-They threw to a video of Takeshita and Okada’s performances at Wrestle Kingdom.

(4) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. LADY FROST

Mina Shirakawa made her way to the ring with her classic music and without Toni Storm. Lady Frost was waiting in the ring already, but she did do some gymnastics while she waited. An AEW employee handed Mina some flowers, which she seemed to enjoy until Lady Frost kicked her, through the flowers, in the face. The ref called for the bell to start in the match 51 minutes into the hour as the crowd booed Frost.

Frost kicked the flowers out of the ring and back Mina into a corner with a chop. The announce team discussed who the flowers came from, suggesting maybe Frost was behind it to give her a distraction. Frost stomped Mina down in the corner.

The crowd chanted “Mina” as she caught a kick from Frost and took her down with a dragon screw. Mina slammed Frost’s knee into the mat repeatedly and set up for a figure four, but Frost kicked her way out of it. Mina rolled to the apron, kicked Frost to the mat and entered the ring with a tornillo splash. Mina went for the pin but Frost kicked out at two.

Mina ran into Frost’s boot in the corner and Frost came back with some kicks. Frost connected with an impressive handspring into a cannonball on Mina in the corner. Frost started to climb the ropes, but Mina landed an upkick from the mat that stopped her halfway. Mina went for a German suplex, but Frost landed a back elbow followed by a roundhouse kick.

Frost went for a handspring into something, but we’ll never know what because Mina interrupted with a forearm shot. Mina hit a rolling elbow to the back and then dropped Frost with a spinning backfist. Mina took Frost by the legs and locked in a figure four. Frost struggled and Mina sinched it in deeper, forcing Frost to tap out.

WINNERT: Mina Shirakawa in 3:00

(White’s Take: No Toni Storm on Collision this week, but Mina is an okay consolation prize. The flower angle at the start of the match is interesting, as it’s unclear whether it was a ploy to set up an attack from Lady Frost, or a secret admirer, or just Toni sending some love.)

Mina gathered her flowers and told the camera that she loves flowers before heading up the ramp.

-They showed a video of Mercedes Mone, still covered in cake, screaming at herself in the mirror. Video played of her matches and recent downfalls as she spoke. Mercedes said Willow wants to play hero, btu heroes don’t build division, icons do. Mercedes said she was the greats, PWI and Sports Illustrated number one wrestler. She said the year doesn’t matter; she’ll always be the greatest. Mercedes said she’s had enough of the disrespect and will be taking a break, but when she returns, she’ll collect more than just titles.

(5) MARK BRISCOE vs. HECHICERO – TNT Championship match

Hechicero made his entrance with none of the Callis family in tow. The Briscoes’ music played and Mark made his way to the ring with the TNT title. Tne bell rang to start the match 59 minutes into the show.

Hechicero slid to his knees and posed, daring Briscoe to come at him. Hechicero took Briscoe down in a headlock. Briscoe got to his feet, but Hechicero held onto his arm and tweaked it between his legs. Briscoe came back with an wristlock takedown, but Hechicero escaped.

[HOUR TWO]

Hechicero took Briscoe down with a rolling leglock and then transitioned into a hammerlock, into a headlock before dropping Biscoe with a neckbreaker across his knee. Hechicero whipped Briscoe into the ropes and went for a backdrop, but Briscoe flipped all the way over and landed on his feet.

Hechicero swept Briscoe’s legs out from under him and delivered a swift kick to the side of Briscoe’s head. Hechicero grabbed a hammerlock and swung Briscoe around into a backbreaker, which Schiavone called El Conjuro. Hechicero punched away at Briscoe in the corner. Hechicero whipped Briscoe across the ring, but Briscoe rolled over the ropes and landed a strike from the apron. Briscoe grabbed Hechicero by the head through the ropes and tossed him to ringside.

Briscoe hit a series of knife edge chops and then tossed a chair into the ring. As Briscoe tried to get into the ring, Hechicero grabbed him from behind. Briscoe fought Hechicero off and then nailed Hechicero with a blockbuster from the apron onto Hechicero on the floor. Briscoe returned to the ring and set up the chair. Briscoe hit the rope, preparing for a dive, but Hechicero reached into the ring and knocked the chair over.

Briscoe landed a dropkick through the ropes and followed up with a Cactus elbow drop from the apron onto Hechicero. However, Hechicero caught Briscoe on the floor and locked in an armbar. Hechicero held on for a moment and then lifted Briscoe up and rammed him shoulder first into the ringpost as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Hechicero performed a sunset flip into an armbar. Briscoe tried to block the armbar, but managed to get his foot under the rope to break the hold. Briscoe fought back with backfists and went for an enziguri, but Hechicero caught his foot. Hechicero popped Briscoe into the air and caught him with another armbar. Briscoe tried to escape, and Hechicero grabbed Briscoe’s leg as well. Briscoe struggled and got his free foot to the rope.

Hechicero charged Briscoe, but Briscoe ducked and pulled the rope down. Hechicero rolled over the top rope but caught himself, and Briscoe rolled over him and they ended up on the floor, Briscoe walking with Hechicero on his back. Briscoe stepped forward and rolled, slamming Hechicero down on the ramp, leaving both men down.

Briscoe rolled back into the ring, set up the chair and nailed Hechicero with a flipping dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Briscoe landed a running forearm. Briscoe followed up with a running kick in the corner and then delivered a fisherman’s buster. Briscoe hooked the leg, but Hechicero kicked out at two.

Briscoe set Hechicero up for the Jay Driller, but Hechicero blocked it and rocked Briscoe with a discus elbow. Hechicero hit the ropes and planted Briscoe with a running, rolling headscissors. Hechicero went for the pin, but Briscoe kicked out at two. Hechicero lifted Briscoe up in a double underhook and slammed him down on his injured arm. Hechicero landed a running knee in the corner and then lifted Briscoe onto the top rope.

Hechicero climbed up and applied an armlock on the top rope, but Briscoe bit at Hechicero’s arm and then face to break the hold. Briscoe shoved Hechicero back down to the mat and then landed a Froggy ‘Bow from the top rope. Hechicero surprisingly rolled Briscoe into a pin before he could take advantage, but Briscoe kicked out at two.

Hechicero went for a running dropkick, but Briscoe sidestepped him and Hechicero hit the ropes and flipped onto the back of his head. Briscoe grabbed Hechicero and nailed him with the Jay Driller. Briscoe made the cover and picked up the win.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 15:00

(White’s Take: This was another good match from Mark Briscoe. He always outperforms my expectations, but Hechicero did most of the heavy lifting in this match. Even though it was obvious that Briscoe would retain, Hechicero dominated much of the match while working on Briscoe’s arm.)

Orange Cassidy joined Briscoe to celebrate his win. Roderick Strong reluctantly made his way to the ring to give Briscoe a handshake.

-Lexy was backstage with the Grizzled Young Vets, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz. They agreed to no contact as they will meet in a match at the Maximum Carnage Collision next week. Zach Gibson said they have to do everything by the book to get their opportunities. Meanwhile, Eddie breaks all the rules and gets opportunities handed to him. Drake said they’re going to make an example of Eddie, and he’ll drag Ortiz down with him. Eddie said. He’s ready to go down in a blaze of glory. Eddie said you reap what you sow, but they don’t sow, they reap. Eddie told them to let that marinate (which may be necessary because the reap and sow line didn’t really make sense).

-They went to a short video of Kenny Omega as Schiavone announced that Kenny will be present at Dynamite. [c]

-They showed a hype video of FTR, highlighting their feud with Adam Copeland.

(6) VERTVIXEN & HYAN & MAYA WORLD vs. BABES OF WRATH (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) & KRIS STATLANDER

Vertvixen, Hyan, and Maya World entered as a unit nbefore Willow’s music played to bring out Willow and Harley. They waited on the stage as Statlander’s music played. The entered the ring as a trio. The bell rang to start the match 24 minutes into the second hour with Statlander and Maya World.

Maya ducked a kick from Statlander and rolled her up for a quick one count. Statlander dropped Maya with a shoulder block. Yan entered and Statlander slammed her down. Hyan landed a forearm, but Statlander swept out her legs and catapulted Hyan face first into the turnbuckle.

Harley tagged in and Statlander slammed Harley down onto Hyan. Harley hooked the leg for a two count. Hyan hit a boot to the gut and went for a suplex, but Harley countered and landed a kick to the head. Vertvixen tagged in and Harley took her down with a slingblade. Harley w4ent for the cover and only got a one count.

The crowd chanted for Willow and Harley tagged her in. Willow and Harley hit Vertvixen with a double sideslam. Willow made the cover, but Vertvixen kicked out at one. Vertvixen hit a running forearm in the corner. Willow cartwheeled out of an Irish whip and landed an enzigrui. Willow made the cover, but Vertvixen kicked out at two.

Willow, Harley, and Statlander made quick tags and all three took turns hitting running strikes on Vertvixen, capped off with Statlander landing double knees to the back on Vertvixen. Statlander made the cover, but Vertvixen kicked out at two as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from breaker, Harley tried to make a tag, but Vertvixen and Hyan knocked Willow and Statlander off the apron. Vertvixen hit Harley with a shotgun dropkick from the top rope and made the cover, but Willow broke it up. Maya and Hyan hit Willow with a double clothesline. Statlander took Hyan and Maya with a double hurricanrana. Vertvixen blindsided Statlander with a big kick.

Harley escaped from a suplex attempt, ate a knee from Vertvixen but still landed a roundhouse to the head. Harley stumbled into a tag to Willow. Willow took Vertvixen down with repeated clothesline and a thrust kick. Willow lifted Harley onto her back and squashed Vertvixen with a two person senton.

Hyan hit the ring and Willow dropped her with a clothesline and then planted Maya with a spinebuster. Statlander tagged in they threw Hyan and Maya into each other in the center of the ring and Harley took them both out with a flying crossbody from the top rope.

Statlander set Vertvixen up for the Staturday Night Fever, but she rolled out of it. Vertvixen went for a pump kick, but Statlander rolled under it, sprang to her feet an d landed a thrust kick. Statlander lifted Vertvixen up and drilled her with the Staturday Night Fever. Statlander made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Babes of Wrath & Kris Statlander in 9:00

The team held up all the women’s titles in the company before Harley grabbed a mic and suggested they clink belts in solidarity. Thekla’s voice came over the system and she said “enough, please, enough.” She said enough with the love and happiness. She stood at the side of ramp and scoffed at the idea of those three being champions. She said it makes her sick and their fake friendship does nothing for her. She said she’s doesn’t need friends because she has sister and they’ll learn on Dynamite what it means to get toxic. Statlander climbed onto the rope to one up Thekla’s stilted delivery, telling her that they’ll have to call her “Big Stat Daddy.” They women continued to yell across the arena at each other.

(White’s Take: Really a squash match that was extended by a commercial break. It’s strange seeing all three of the female AEW champions in the ring at one time. Thekla’s promo after the match was more of the same, unconvincing threats and talk about “getting toxic.” At least her accent and delivery convey a sense of menace, while Statlander’s short burst on the mic conveyed a sense of social dissonance.)

-They cut live to Tokyo with Don Callis. Don said the family doesn’t make history; they write history. Callis celebrated Okada’s win. Fletcher stepped up to tell Don Callis that they need to have a talk, and somebody needs to say something to Okada. Fletcher reminded Callis that Okada stabbed Takeshita with Fletcher’s screwdriver. Callis said Okada is the only one who got screwed at World’s End, because he lost the Continental title. Callis said he didn’t even want Fletcher in the tournament, but he lost the TNT title. Callis reminded Fletcher that he wanted to be the best TNT champion ever, and that he’s 3 and 3 with Briscoe, and due for a seventh match. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a video promo from Bandido. It showed highlights of bandido in the ring while he called out MJF. He said he’s earned everything the hard way and the only thing that matters is his heart. He said when the bell rings, MJF’s reign ends.

(7) THE DEMAND (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. JETSPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) & ANTHONY BOWENS

The Demand made their entrance to the ring, followed by JetSpeed. Knight and Bailey rushed the ring and immediately went after The Demand. They brawled as Bowens’ music played. Bowens sprinted to the ring to even the odds. Kaun and Liona both got dumped to ringside allowing Bailey to connect with rapid fire kicks on Ricochet. Knight hit a jumping clothesline, and the bell finally rang to start the match 45 minutes into the second hour as JetSpeed and Bowens triple backdropped Ricochet over the top rope onto GOA at ringside.

Bailey suggested a triple scissor with Knight and Bowens, and both men obliged. The triple scissor was followed by all three men diving to ringside, but Bailey just bounced off of Liona. Kaun landed a suplex on the floor and Liona threw Knight into the ringpost.

In the ring Bowens hit a chop on Ricochet. Kaun distracted Bowens on the apron allowing Ricochet to land a jumping knee to the back. Ricochet and GOA hit a combination of running strikes on Bowens in the corner. Kaun made the cover, but Bowens kicked out at two. Kaun beat Bowens down in the corner and then set up a suplex, but Bowens escaped out the back and tagged i9n Bailey.

Bailey rammed Kaun’s face into the turnbuckle, climbed the top rope and landed a missile dropkick. Knight tagged in and they kicked Liona and Ricochet off of the apron. Knight took Kaun down with a umping hurricanrana from the second rope. Bailey hit a dive to the outside as Knight landed spinning splash. Knight went for the pin, but Kaun kicked out at two.

Kaun caught Knight with a boot and hopped onto the middle rope. Knight leapt up with him, but Kaun slipped underneath and then lifted Knight up and dropped him back first across the top turnbuckle. Knight rolled to the apron where Liona hit him with a big senton as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Knight reversed a whip and hit a dropkick on Kaun. Kngiht crawled to make the tag, but at the last second, Ricochet and Liona pulled Bailey and Bowens off of the apron. Kaun delivered a backbreaker on Knight and made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two. Kaun missed a splash in the corner and ducked a clothesline from Kngiht. Knight and Kaun both went for a crossbody and collided in the center of the ring. Both men crawled to their corner.

Bowens and Ricochet tagged in at the same time and Bowens dropped him with a clothesline. Bowens hit a combination of strikes on Kaun and Liona and an over-the-top Famouser on Kaun. Bowens lifted Ricochet up and planted him with an inverted Olympic slam. Bowens made the cover, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Ricochet ducked a running kick and rolled Bowens up for a two count. Ricochet slammed Bowens into the middle turnbuckle and then hit a tiger feint kick. Ricochet flipped over the ropes and nailed Bailey and Knight with a plancha. Back int eh ring, Ricochet and Kaun gave Bowens a double hiptoss, then rolled him up to Liona who held Bowens in place as Kaun came in to deliver a double team lungblower. Ricochet caped it off with a springboard moonsault and Liona made the cover on Bowens, but Bowens kicked out at two.

Ricochet lined Bowens up for the Spirit Gun, but Bowens ducked it and grabbed waistlock before shoving Ricochet into a double thrust kick from Bailey and Knight. Bowens lifted Ricochet up and slammed him down with The Arrival. Baiely dodged a charging Liona in the corner, sending him crashing to ringside. Kaun clotheslined Bailey over the top rope to the floor. Knight planted Kaun with a jumping DDT.

Bowens caught Ricochet’s feet in the corner, swung him into the ropes and delivered a kick to the back of the head. Bowens spun Ricochet off the ropes into a DDT. Bowens climbed to the top rope. Kaun tried to stop him, but Bowens kicked him off. Liona went after Bowens but Bailey blocked him with a running dropkick.

Bailey hit Kaun with a triangle springboard moonsault to the outside followed by Bowens hitting Liona with a flying crossbody to the outside. In the ring, Knight caught Ricochet with a springboard flying clothesline. Bowens hit Ricochet with a running low knee and made the cover, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Liona blasted Bowens with a big pounce. Knight and Bailey hit Liona with a pair of kicks, but he shrugged them off. Knight went for a jumping DDT but Liona blocked it and slammed Knight to the mat. Kaun ducked a kick from Bailey, and Liona connected with a headbutt to Bailey. Kaun lifted Knight onto one shoulder, and Liona lifted Bailey up and set him on Kaun other shoulder. He dropped down driving them both face first into the mat in a kind of double Big Ending.

Outside of the ring, Bowens rammed Liona into the ring stairs. Bowens slid into the ring and caught Kaun with a neckbreaker across his knee. Ricochet came from behind and went for the Vertigo, but Bowens countered it into roll-up for a two count. Bowens caught Ricochet with a thrust kick. Bowens went for a discus elbow, but Ricochet pulled the referee in between them. Bowens pulled up short and Ricochet rolled Bowens up. Bowens rolled through into a pin of his own for a two count.

Bowens dropped Ricochet across the top rope where Kaun made a blind tag. Bowens didn’t see the tag and drilled Ricochet with the spinning elbow that I assume he’s still calling the Mollywhop. Bowens covered Ricochet, but the ref didn’t count as he wasn’t the legal man. Bowens turned around and Kaun caught him with a lariat. Kaun and Liona lifted Bowens up and planted him with a double crucifix powerbomb. Kaun made the cover and go the three-count.

WINNERS: The Demand in 14:00

(White’s Take: Fine match, a lot of shine for Bowens which I appreciated, as he remains silky smooth in the ring. Very much the Collision special of a semi-random multi person tag match. That said, The Demand, as a team, could use the win. The TNT title match would’ve made more sense for a main event, but they wanted to do the chaotic, everyone-runs-in trope to close the show.)

After the match, Ricochet, Kaun and Lion delivered a beatdown to Bowens. Caster walked down the ramp, not in a hurry, but distracted The Demand long enough for JetSpeed to attack. Caster entered the fray and, along with JetSpeed and Bowens, beat The Demand out of the ring. Then, Callis Family members rushed the ring. El Clon, Hechicero, Lance Archer and Josh Alexander attacked everyone. Then the Conglomeration and Roderick Strong rushed ran to the ring to make the save. Schiavone ran down the card of Maximum Carnage Dynamite on Wednesday as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: And Collision has fully settled back into its normal place. They mixed in some squash-style matches, but otherwise it was typical, overly-long-but-good matches with predictable outcomes. Some so-so promos and decent video packages to add a bit of flavor, but nothing of consequence. There are worse ways to spend two hours, but there are also many better ways. I’ll be interested to see the ratings up against an epic Packers and Bears playoff game.