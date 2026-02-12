FREE PODCAST 2/12 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Brilliant performances from Reigns, Heyman, Uso, Pearce, plus Seth’s return, Belair-Sasha (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (2-12-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Nick Barbati to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including big Elimination Chamber Universal Title developments including qualifying matches and more brilliant performances from Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and Adam Pearce. Also, the return of Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair interact, and more with live callers and emails.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Feb. 14, 2020 including the Mandy Rose-Otis date night, a “We Want Cowbell” chant highlights a Sami Zayn and Cesaro protest concert, The Fiend and Hulk Hogan interact, Daniel Bryan revealed as Roman Reigns Mystery Partner against Miz & Morrison, Sheamus gets cheered, Carmella challenges Bayley, more Super Showdown developments, and more in front of a hot sold-out Vancouver crowd.

pwtorch@gmail.com