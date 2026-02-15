FREE PODCAST 2/14 – Wade Keller Post-Show – AEW Grand Slam: Keller & Zilem & White react to F-Ice chants in Australia, full card analysis (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White and Brian Zilem to discuss the February 14 AEW Grand Slam Australia special Saturday night event on tape delay. They discuss the ho-hum solidness of the entire event, with some highs and lows, but mostly the expected. They also discuss the “F— Ice!” chants including an on-site report in the chat saying they were louder in person than people were saying it sounded on TV. Will the chants help or hurt Brody King’s career? Should WWE wrestlers who feel strongly speak out or be allowed to without being punished? Was L.A. Knight punished for his social media re-posts? Analysis of each match in order with chat and caller interaction throughout.

