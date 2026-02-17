FREE PODCAST 2/16 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Griffin talk big win for Je’Von Evans, WrestleMania ticket prices, AJ Lee and CM Punk individual promos, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin to discuss Je’Von Evans’ big win in the main event and what his potential is. Plus, dissecting the pros and cons of what C.M. Punk and A.J. Lee said in their promos on the show. Also, the price of tickets for WrestleMania and entertainment in general. Plus Liv-Stephanie Vaquer, Finn Balor, and much more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

