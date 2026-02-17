NXT PREVIEW (2/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill – NXT North American Championship match
- Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Fatal Four-Way match
- Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight – WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s match
- Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James
