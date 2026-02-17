News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (2/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

February 17, 2026

When: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill – NXT North American Championship match
  • Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Fatal Four-Way match
  • Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight – WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s match
  • Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James

