NXT TV RESULTS (2/10): Miller’s alt perspective report including Joe Hendry celebrating his NXT Title win last week and then defending against Jackson Drake, Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker

NXT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show started with a recap of last week’s events, including the appointment of Robert Stone as Interim GM, Tony D’Angelo threatening DarkState, and the spectacular ladder match that saw Joe Hendry capture the NXT Championship. I’m anxious to find out if Keanu Carver is still in one piece after that crushing bump he took through a ladder.

-Mike Rome announced the new NXT Champion, Joe Hendry. Booker grunted the lyrics to his song. The crowd chanted “We believe” as Hendry thanked the fans and put them over for driving him to victory. He ran down his accomplishments in collegiate wrestling, TNA, and now NXT. He said “we” would bring NXT to new heights.

-The Vanity Project’s annoying entrance music played as the fans booed loudly. Evolve Champion Jackson Drake walked ahead of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes as he admitted to taking him out before the match with a sneak attack. Hendry fired back at him before Drake challenged him to a title match. Hendry accepted, then began pummeling The Vanity Project. Drake gave him a chop block from behind as he was about to administer a chokeslam, then nailed him with the Unaliving knee smash. Drake held the NXT belt high above his head as The Vanity Project’s annoying music played again.

-In the women’s locker room, Sol Ruca was trying to make nice with Zaria, who accused her of being selfish. She asked when it would ever be her time. She suggested to Ruca that they just stay out of each other’s way in their upcoming tag match and focus on winning.

-In the deep, dark recesses of the Performance Center, Jaida Parker told Blake Monroe that she got her attention, and if she wanted a fight, she got one. Parker made her ring entrance to a loud “Miss Parker” chant before they cut to the first commercial break of the night. [c]

-Back from the break, Keanu Carver (who is miraculously mobile after that nasty ladder bump last week) questioned Robert Stone’s decision to give Jackson Drake a title match against Joe Hendry. Stone told him that Shawn Michaels said he wanted chaos, so that’s what he’s going to deliver. Carver said he’d create some chaos and started to walk away, but Stone grabbed him by the arm. Carver shot Stone an evil eye that made him shrink about a foot.

(2) JAIDA PARKER vs. BLAKE MONROE

Parker rushed Monroe and grabbed her before she got her robe off, then pushed her down and yanked at her until referee Victoria D’Errico pulled her off. A disheveled Monroe threw her robe at Parker after the bell rang. The two women traded offense before Parker cinched in a legscissors. They swatted at each other’s heads until Monroe escaped. Parker sent Monroe to the floor, then followed her out and got tripped up by her. Quiz time, boys and girls. What happens when two WWE wrestlers start fighting on the floor? That’s right, it’s time for a commercial break! [c]

When they returned to the match, Monroe had Parker in the corner as she mocked her high stepping. Parker caught a knee by Monroe and started throwing elbows. She fired up with a Samoan drop, then balanced her in the corner as she hit a springboard hip attack. Back on the floor, Monroe double-chopped Parker, who responded by throwing her opponent into the ring steps. As they fought on the outside, the referee counted both women out of the ring. About a dozen or so referees ran out to try to separate them. Parker nailed one referee with a Hipnotic, then rolled to the outside and kicked another one between the legs as they tried to stop her from chasing Monroe through the crowd. She slapped the taste out of one security member’s mouth, then kicked another one through the barricade. Monroe sat on the bleachers, looking angry, hurt, and terrified all at once as security dragged Parker away.

WINNER: Double-count-out at 9:04.

(Miller’s Take: This was pretty darn good. Both women had fantastic facial expressions throughout the match that made you feel like they really despise each other. Parker is over huge right now, and Monroe makes a perfect foil for her as she begins what will hopefully be a steady climb up the card.)

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight shone on Tatum Paxley. A cinematic video aired of Paxley floating helplessly underwater. A caption read, “You don’t drown by falling in the water; you drown by staying there.” In the video, she struggled for breath as she tried getting away from a particularly evil-looking Izzi Dame. A Paxley voiceover said Dame and The Culling suffocated her. She talked about playing with dolls so she could be in control. She said she finally learned to let go. It was a very creative segment, but I prefer a straightforward, passionate promo segment to this Cecil B. DeMille stuff. [c]

-Vic Joseph plugged this week’s WWE podcasts before they cut to the back, where Kale Dixon confronted Uriah Connor about his walking away from them last week. Dixon said they owe everything to Andre Chase, but Connors said Chase had been holding him back. The two looked like they were ready to throw down when Lexis Kind, Arianna Grace, and Stacks walked up to them. Dixon walked away in disgust as Grace, King, and Connors talked about being born into the business and seemed to be on the same page with the heel trio.

-In some kind of cross-promotion, a masked character from the upcoming movie “Psycho Killer” was shown seated behind the announcers, bathed in red light as spooky music played. The kid seated next to him looked nervous.

(2) JOSH BRIGGS vs. ELI KNIGHT – Speed Tournament Match

Briggs knocked the wind out of Knight early on with a high-impact body press. He executed a beautiful moonsault to the outside that really didn’t connect, but the flip looked great. Briggs caught him and punished him in the second minute of the match. With a minute to go, he hit a moonsault in the ring that he over-rotated on and undershot, with his knees striking Briggs in the chest. It wasn’t very pretty, but it got the job done.

WINNER: Eli Knight at 2:06 to advance.

(Miller’s Take: This Speed thing has been on NXT for a while now, and it just doesn’t work. It’s like skipping the first two-thirds of a conventional match and starting with the firing up part of the match. There’s nothing that even the best wrestlers can do in a three-minute match that the fans are going to remember. It’s just not nearly enough time to make something memorable.)

-As his future opponent, Elio LeFleur, congratulated him, Speed Champion Jasper Troy hit the ring and made minced meat out of both of them. [c]

-Lola Vice was icing her hand in the trainer’s room when Robert Stone approached her. He congratulated her on becoming one-half of the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions along with Mr. Iguana. They defeated Ethan Page & La Hiedra, who stood in for an injured Chelsea Green. Stone told her that a match with Kelani Jordan is on the table for next week if she’s medically cleared by then. Vice said she didn’t care if she was or not; she was going to fight Jordan. A referee ran in the room and told the trainer and Stone that they were needed immediately. As they ran off, Kelani Jordan attacked Vice from behind. A fallen Vice grabbed an open drawer of the medical cabinet to pull herself up, but Jordan kicked it shut on her hand as Vice screamed in pain.

-A cameraman was running through the hallways and caught up with the source of the commotion. Keanu Carver had destroyed an area of the Performance Center and was screaming at a bunch of wrestlers who were lying on the floor. Sean Legacy, Tavion Heights, Andre Chase, and Elio LeFleur were among his prey.

-They cut to DarkState standing in the ring. Dion Lennox took the mic and did the talking for the crew. He vowed he would win the NXT Championship. Cutler James ridiculed Tony D’Angelo for calling them out last week. Osiris Griffin told The Culling that they had not forgotten about them. Saquon Shugars told The Culling they didn’t want to mess with them. From the balcony area, Shawn Spears and Niko Vance appeared. Spears said they were too smart to play a four-on-one game with them. He said they planned before they conquered. Vance did a bit of bragging before the lights in the arena went out. A couple of spotlights found OTM in the crowd

-OTM swore victory before they were interrupted by Hank & Tank, who staked their claim to the tag team titles. Tony D’Angelo hit the ring and dispatched DarkState before the next commercial. [c]

Back from the break, Stone came upon Shiloh Hill, who was dressed in a red plaid shirt and wearing a hockey mask. He lifted the mask and began to talk but was interrupted by North American Champion Ethan Page. He asked Hill to leave. Stone told Hill they’d catch up later and congratulated him on his performance in the ladder match. As Hill left, Page added that he “loved the stilts”. Stone told Page he realized he had issues with the “past regime”, Aldis, and Pearce, but he wanted to change that and asked the champ what he needed. Page, impressed with Stone’s demeanor, said he was tied for most title defenses in a single North American title reign, and he wanted to beat that record. Stone suggested Myles Borne, but Page vetoed that immediately. Hill came back in to retrieve the machete he had left on Stone’s desk and waved it around as Page reacted. Stone suggested Hill as an opponent. Hill laughed loudly as he continued to wave his machete around, and Page continued to comically duck it when it was waved in his direction. It seems like the name “Ava” has been stricken from the WWE history books, as Stone mentioned the other GMs by name, but not her.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. JACKSON DRAKE (w/Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) – NXT Championship Match

Drake exploded out of the corner with a dropkick as the bell rang. He got a two-count after a flurry of high-speed, high-impact offense. After hitting a standing shooting star press, Hendry came to life and eventually sent Drake flying to the floor. Hendry took it back to the ring and kept the pace going. He dribbled Drake’s head off the turnbuckle, then continued a sustained assault. The referee caught Swipe Right when they threw Hendry into the ring steps, and, to the delight of the crowd, ejected them from ringside before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Drake was in firm control of the match. Hendry fired up again and threw some fists, then turned him inside out with a clothesline. He hit an Angle slam for a two count. Drake came back with an Unaliving for a very believable near fall. Hendry caught him coming off the ropes and hit a high powerbomb followed by a Standing Ovation for the win.

WINNER: Joe Hendry at 11:30 to retain the NXT Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was exciting from bell to bell. Drake had plenty of time to show the WWE what they have in him. Swipe Right handled their roles well, and Hendry was able to showcase what took him to the top. Perfectly acceptable title defense.)

-As Hendry celebrated mid-ring, someone dressed from head to toe in black attacked Hendry. The hooded figure stripped off his hood and jacket to reveal himself as Ricky Saints, who handed Hendry a beating before raising the NXT belt over his head.

-In the women’s locker room, WrenQCC were hyping each other up for their upcoming tag team match.

-Hank & Tank made their ring entrance before the next commercial break. [c]

-In the back, an angry DarkState vowed revenge for being embarrassed earlier. Cutler James told the rest of the group he’d take care of D’Angelo.

(4) THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. HANK & TANK

Baylor started the match against Tank. He used his speed and agility to ground his larger opponent, but Tank fought his way out and tagged Hank, who tried to take Baylor’s arm home as a souvenir. Baylor and Smokes got the upper hand after some double-teaming. It didn’t last long, and Hank & Tank showed off their teamwork as well. Hank whipped Smokes into the corner so hard he bounced off the turnbuckles. Baylor made a blind tag and he and smokes worked on Hank in the corner before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The large screen on the right showed some kid growing out of his pajamas, some old women singing about eating, a theme park, and, of course, Domino’s while Baylor continued thumping on Tank on the little one-inch screen on the left. Back to full-screen, Hank fought his way out of enemy territory to make a hot tag to Tank, who went to town with some high-impact offense that resulted in a very near fall. Smokes ran his mouth for a minute, then immediately realized the error of his ways as Tank thumped him hard. Hank & Tank removed their shirts and hit a double belly smash on Baylor.

A horde of referees and security were shown holding back OTM and The Culling, who fought on the ramp when they couldn’t get to the ring. Even though there were already 87 officials on the floor handling the situation, the referee of the match abandoned his post to help out on the floor by waving at the other teams to get lost. This allowed Jackson Drake to sneak up onto the ring apron and deliver a knee to the noggin of Tank. Baylor then rolled him up for the easy pin.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 11:41.

(Miller’s Take: I’ve been following The Vanity Project since the debut episode of Evolve last year, and they continue to impress me every time I see them. Give these young men a few years and you’ll be seeing them in high-profile matches on the main roster. Hank and Tank are a good team, but I honestly think we’ve seen the most out of them that we’re going to.)

-Joseph ran down next week’s card, including Shiloh Hill challenging Ethan Page for the North American Championship, and Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice.

-Zaria’s highly intimidating entrance aired, followed by Sol Ruca’s generic surfer music. There was no pushing or shoving between Zaruca this week, but you could tell Zaria had a “stay out of my way” attitude towards her partner. [c]

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed Sean Legacy after he, along with half the roster, was beaten senseless by Keanu Carver earlier. He challenged Carver to a match and said he might get his ass beat, but Carver would know he had just been in a fight with Sean Legacy.

-The Vanity Project caught up with Robert Stone and demanded to be put in the number one contender tag team match next week. The enthusiasm he shows for The Vanity Project on Evolve was not present at all here, but he did grant them their wish. Myles Borne then approached Stone and questioned Shiloh Hill getting a title shot over him. Stone told him that Page said he was unworthy of a title shot, but that’s probably just because Borne was the last man to pin him. He suggested Borne do something out of character to get Page’s attention.

-Joseph also announced next week’s Speed tournament final of Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight, Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James, and Hank & Tank vs. The Vanity Project vs. OTM vs. The Culling in a #1 contender’s fatal 4-way tag team match.

(5) ZARIA & SOL RUCA vs. WREN SINCLAIR & KENDAL GREY – NXT Championship #1 Contender Tag Team Match.

Per Stone’s stipulation, the woman who scores the pinfall in this match will be the number one contender to Jacy Jayne’s NXT Women’s Championship. As the bell rang, Grey ran up behind Ruca and rolled her up, but she easily kicked out. After a breathtaking early exchange, I’m ready to see a Ruca vs. Grey singles match. Sinclair took the tag but was quickly overcome by Ruca. Zaria and Ruca worked together occasionally, but neither one wanted the other to get the pin, and they broke up each other’s pin attempts. With Ruca and Zaria arguing, WrenQCC put Zaruca to the floor. Sinclair hit a flying press to the outside, followed by a moonsault from Grey to the floor. As we all know, floor spot equals commercial break, albeit a split-screen one. [c]

Back to full screen, Zaria again hate-tagged herself in. She threw Sinclair into her corner. Unlike Zaruca, Grey was hesitant to tag in out of selflessness, which the announcers pointed out. Zaria lifted Sinclair over her shoulders and delivered her F5 variation at the same time Ruca caught Grew with a Sol Snatcher. As Zaria pinned Sinclair, the referee’s attention was on Ruca’s pin of Grey. He counted to three, and Zaria looked completely disgusted at her pin being overlooked in favor of Ruca’s.

WINNERS: Zaria & Sol Ruca at 12:36. Per match stipulation, Sol Ruca is now the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: I loved the opening segment with Ruca and Grey, two women who can both move like cats. Grey’s style meshes perfectly with Ruca’s. Joseph made a point that the referee counted Zaria accidentally bumping into Ruca as a pin. I didn’t catch that, and why would I, because in what universe is bumping into someone a tag? This is why I despise the whole back-slap tag thing. It’s lazy, and it allows too much leeway for ridiculousness such as this. It fit the narrative of the story, but I don’t like the way they got there.)

-After the match, they showed a replay of the bump tag, just so we viewers at home would have a clue what just happened. Unfortunately, that replay also showed Ruca completely missing that Sol Snatcher on Grey. Joseph tried to cover for it by saying she didn’t get all of it. She didn’t get any of it. Ruca extended her hand to Zaria, which she angrily slapped away. Fatal Influence came out for a mini-confrontation with Ruca. Jayne and Ruca were in each other’s faces while Zaria scowled in the background.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Pretty good stuff tonight. Starting with Jaida Parker is always a good call. This show was Vanity Project-heavy, which I have no complaints about. Drake, Baylor, and Smokes are three of the best heels anywhere right now. The new champ’s appearance and subsequent match against the current Evolve champion were really good. This Zaruca situation may just go down as the longest-running breakup in pro wrestling history. I mean, they are squeezing every last drop out of this, and it better be a blood feud once they finally throw that door wide open. Overall thumbs up show for me.