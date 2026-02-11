AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/11): Keller’s report on Statlander vs. Thekla for AEW Women’s Title in a strap match, Ciampa vs. Fletcher for TNT Title, Omega and Swerve face-to-face, Tag Title Three-way

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before showtime that 4,065 tickets were distributed; arena is set up for 4,407. The arena has a capacity of 11,089 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous time they were in this arena for Dynamite on July 2, 2025, it drew 5,057.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as they showed cheering fans.

-A recap aired of the Kenny Omega-Swerve Strickland argument last week.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Omega and Swerve, who came out separately. Prince Nana was with Swerve. Swerve said five years ago Omega was at the top of wrestling world and everyone wanted to face him and saw him as a wrestling god. He said since then, he made it to the top, while Omega was either suspended or in a hospital bed or in Tokyo.

He called him a false prophet. He said the congregation is looking for someone new to follow. He said he won’t call himself a god, but the church sings “Whose House!” everywhere he goes. He said suddenly Omega shows up again and says he feels better than ever. He accused him of perhaps using his EVP power to get into the World Title mix.

Swerve said he had to fight with EVPs for the last two years. He called them “a couple of idiots who liked to stroke their own egos and abuse their power.” He warmed him not to use his power to step in front of him “or I’ll put you down”

Omega asked if he can talk now. He said he never once called himself the god of pro wrestling. “That is a name these people gave me,” he said. He said he never asked for their adulation. He said they made signs, wore shirts, cheered, enjoyed themselves, and see AEW as the place where the best wrestle. He said when they see a Kenny Omega match, they’re going to see the absolute best. He said it’s in the eye of the beholder whether that make him a god of wrestling. He said for the fans to believe in him “for this one final journey to once again reach the top of the mountain and become champion again and do it the right way.”

Omega said it might be Swerve’s house, but for him to question him, maybe the lights are out. He said if the house needs to be burned down, he has a friend who can help with that. (Why keep bringing up one of the dumbest things done in all of AEW history?) He said he is feeling pretty good, like the “old Kenny.” He said he is feeling championship material and he doesn’t need EVP influence to get it done. He said if not for Swerve last week, he would have had that chance in Australia and then at the PPV or he might be champion already. He said he knows how much Swerve believes in himself. He said all he’s asking for is a fight. He said he can see how he looks at him with disrespect. He said he’ll make it simple for him – accept or yield.

Swerve said Kenny is scared and nervous because his generation is already ahead of him and has lapped him. (They’re 7 years apart in age, by the way.) Swerve said he’s the most dangerous man in AEW. Omega interrupted and mocked him and said he thinks Brody King is the most dangerous man in AEW. Swerve suggested he put Omega back in the hospital and this time he won’t get out of it. Omega said it was a heck of an idea and then slapped Swerve. Swerve took off his jacket and threw it aside. Omega took off his watch and rolled up his sleeves. Swerve turned and speared Omega.

They brawled at ringside. Swerve threw Omega into the ringside steps. Omega threw Swerve into the crowd. They brawled amongst fans. They fought to the stage where Omega landed a V-Trigger. Excalibur said Omega feels better than he has in years and now Swerve is finding out what that means. Omega lifted Swerve onto his shoulders, but Swerve slipped out of his grip and speared him onto some tables below the stage. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!”

(Keller’s Analysis: That felt a bit like their answer to the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment that got so much praise last week, drawing from each other’s history and accentuating their “generational” differences. Although 7 years isn’t quite a generation, Swerve does feel like the generation after Omega who spent years on top before Swerve. This was one of the most believable serious version of Omega ever presented. It was good. The key missing part is Omega’s apology for hastily assuming Swerve cost him his match against Andrade last week, and instead he doubled down even though he had a whole week to catch up on the footage that showed Swerve yanked a screwdriver out of Andrade’s hands and was trying to even the playing field, not tilt it against Omega. Why do that angle and not own it the next week? Omega should have acknowledge he was wrong in assuming the worst last week, but then pivot to explaining why Swerve didn’t earn the benefit of the doubt with anyone.)

-They cut to Excalibur, Schiavone, and Bryan Danielson at ringside. Excalibur previewed the rest of the scheduled matches on the show.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis backstage. She told Fletcher he has pressure on him. Callis said he doesn’t feel pressure. “We give the pressure,” Callis said. He said he’ll beat Tommaso Ciampa and then go to Australia as TNT Champion and get a hero’s welcome. Fletcher expressed confidence and then asked if he can do it on his own. Callis said he’d love to kick his feet up and watch from ringside. Callis said Fletcher is the son he never had.

(1) JON MOXLEY & PAC & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (w/Marina Shafir) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & MARK DAVIS & JOSH ALEXANDER

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Marina Shafir made their way through the back all and toward the ring. They passed Wheeler Yuta on their way. Excalibur plugged the Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the TNT Title on Saturday at Grand Slam. Takeshita, Davis, and Alexander made their way out next.

