FREE PODCAST 2/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Wells react to Edge’s Royal Rumble win, NXT in need of a reset, Reigns, Drew, NJPW-AEW, Karrion Kross, Grimes (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-11-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Kelly Wells from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” program and PWTorch.com. They discuss the state of NXT heading into Takeover, Edge’s Royal Rumble win, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, NJPW-AEW potential, and some Mailbag questions on Cameron Grimes, Karion Kross, NXT in need of a reset, and more.

