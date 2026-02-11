FREE PODCAST 2/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Revolver Kross Hour including Bronson vs. Kross, Reed vs. Krule, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Wrestling Revolver’s Kross Hour, with a main event of Coast to Coast All Star Bear Bronson facing Killer Kross, long time champ Myron Reed defends the World Title against Krule and Alan Angels, YouTuber stars BDE and Chris Danger make Chris and Justin feel very out of touch, plus we talk about trepidation and frustrations with Revolver heading forward. For VIP listeners, we check out JCW’s J-Cup with Jonathan Gresham vs. Charles Mason in a match we can barely wrap our heads around and the finals of the tournament.
