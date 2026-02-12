FREE PODCAST 2/11 – Wade Keller Post-Show – AEW Dynamite: Two title changes, which one made the most sense, plus Omega-Swerve summit, no follow-up on anti-ICE chants publicity, more – Keller & Adams (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kyle Fletcher and Thekla won their title matches. Were both title changes a good decision for what’s next? Should AEW have followed up on the anti-ICE chants on last week’s show that got so much attention? Did they effectively build Grand Slam Australia? Did Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland step up for their summit?

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams discuss just about everything else from Dynamite with live chat interactions throughout including the return of the tassel version of The Young Bucks, the state of the Death Riders, and more.

