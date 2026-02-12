VIP PODCAST 2/11 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Statlander vs. Thekla and Ciampa vs. Fletcher in title matches, an Omega-Swerve exchange, hair match build, Private Party return (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 11 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Kris Statlander vs. Thekla and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle Fletcher in title matches, a Kenny Omega-Swerve Strickland exchange, hair match build, Private Party return, a level-headed “Hangman” Adam Page promo, and more.

