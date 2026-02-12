TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (2/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FEBRUARY 12, 2026

Where: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,296 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,282. The arena has a capacity of 11,571 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade – Albuquerque Street Fight

Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander) vs. Mike Santana & Moose & The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Moose to kick off the show

Elijah to speak

Eric Young to speak

