TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (2/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: FEBRUARY 12, 2026
Where: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. AT TINGLEY COLISEUM
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,296 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,282. The arena has a capacity of 11,571 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade – Albuquerque Street Fight
- Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann
- The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander) vs. Mike Santana & Moose & The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) – Eight-Man Tag Team match
- Moose to kick off the show
- Elijah to speak
- Eric Young to speak
