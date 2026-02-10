TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/5): Angel Warriors & Hartwell vs. Elegance Brand, Elijah & Stone vs. Ali & Steelz, Daria Addresses No Surrender

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 5, 2026

ALBUQUERQUE, NM AT TINGLEY COLISEUM

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week.

-Arianna Grace joined the commentary team.

(1) TREY MIGUEL vs. ADAM BROOKS

Brooks cut an inset promo during his entrance. After a back-and-forth match, Trey won after a Lighting Spiral.

WINNER: Trey Miguel

-Stacks hit Trey with the International Title belt and stood on him. Grace argued with him.

-Gia Miller interviewed Lei Ying Lee, Xia Brookside, and Indi Hartwell about their match tonight. [c]

(2) THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) vs. TOMMY TWO SCOOPS & TW3

The Righteous won a quick squash.

WINNERS: The Righteous

Vincent cut a promo afterwards. He said he didn’t want to fight the Hardys, but he wanted to team with them.

-The Hardys cut a promo backstage and reacted to the Righteous promo. Matt said they were moving on. Jeff said he dug some of what they said. The System interrupted and attacked the Hardys. [c]

-Backstage, Frankie Kazarian shook hands with Daria Rae.

-Frankie walked to the stage for a promo. He gave credit to Mike Santana for beating him, but he said Santana is not a king like him. He said that he had an arm injury during that match and vowed to regain the title. He said that Daria Rae told him that things would change. He was eventually interrupted by Elijah.

(3) ELIJAH & JADA STONE vs. MUSTAFA ALI & TASHA STEELZ

This match went through a commercial break. Towards the end, Agent Zero slammed Elijah on the ring apron. Ali squared off with Stone. Ali pushed her and she punched him back and gave him two DDTs, which got a good reaction from the crowd. Stone did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on Ali and John Skyler. Stone superkicked Jason Hotch. Ali did a slide into Stone, then threw Elijah into the steps. Stone recovered and gave Ali a cutter. Steelz broke up the pin attempt. Ali gave Stone a tombstone piledriver and Steelz pinned her.

WINNERS: Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz

-Arianna Grace complained to Santino Marella that nothing she did was good enough. She asked for a title match. After she guilted him, he said he would find a way. She hugged him. [c]

-Daria Rae announced matches for No Surrender. Santino said that Lei Ying Lee would face Arianna Grace. Steve Maclin was there. Santino explained to Daria that he was there to say goodbye to friends. Maclin shook hands and hugged with Hometown Man, Trey Miguel, and Rich Swann. After they left, Maclin cut a promo saying how upset he was to leave TNA because it was home to him. He went over his successes in TNA. Mike Santana was waiting for Maclin and said how Maclin was the first person to welcome him back to TNA. Santana thanked Maclin and hugged him. Maclin pretended to leave, then attacked Santana from behind. Security broke it up. [c]

(4) TESSA BLANCHARD (w/Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore) vs. RACHEL LEY

This was a squash and Tessa won with the Buzzsaw.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

-The Injury Report featured AJ Francis, Rich Swann, Jada Stone, and Ash By Elegance. [c]

-Mara Sade and Ryan Nemeth competed against each other in a stadium to see who the superior athlete was. They also faced off in darts and basketball. Mara superkicked Nemeth to end the segment.

-Eric Young confronted BDE. BDE said he had respect for Eric but he wasn’t interested in The Cleanse. Eric said that BDE had potential if he would let Eric help him. BDE declined. Eric got aggressive and said that BDE would gave him an answer in the ring next week.

(5) LEI YING LEE & XIA BROOKSIDE & INDI HARTWELL vs. THE ELEGANCE BRAND (Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance w/Mr. Elegance & The Concierge)

The Elegance Brand were dressed as Minions. The match went through a commercial break. Towards the end, The Concierge accidentally threw glitter on Mr. Elegance. In the ring, Xia got the pin on Heather to win it for her team.

WINNERS: Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee & Indi Hartwell

The Elegance Brand attacked Xia after the match and posed. [c]

-Mike Santana walked through the crowd and got in the ring for a promo. He was fired up and talked about his promo from a couple of weeks ago saying that he was a target. He said that the last thing he expected was for one of his closest friends to turn into his worst enemy. He called Steve Maclin a bitch.

The System ran in and attacked Santana. Eddie Edwards was about to hit Santana with the title belt, but the Hardys ran in for the save. The System got the upper hand and beat up the Hardys. Moose showed up from behind The System and went after them. Moose threw them all out of the ring. Santana, the Hardys, and Moose celebrated as The System fled up the ramp.