NXT TV RESULTS (2/10): Wells’s live report on new champ Joe Hendry opening, Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe, ZaRuca vs. WrenQCC, more

NXT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 10, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard

-We got replays of last week’s show, including Robert Stone taking the interim GM spot, Tony D’Angelo getting off to a good start on the mic in a tweaked persona, and Joe Hendry winning the vacant NXT Championship in a seven-man ladder match in the main event. The ladder match got a lot of time as the recap segment went four minutes.

-Joe Hendry’s theme played him out to the ring. The audience is miked weirdly, I think, which has been a problem with the show for a while as the openings have just sounded dead compared to what we’re actually seeing. 8×11 photos of Hendry had been handed out to the audience, as pretty much everyone was holding them. There was a “you deserve it” chant and as usual a few haters showed up with “no you don’t!”

Hendry said at one point he was in great pain looking up at Ricky Saints about to win his second NXT Championship, and he said he heard “we believe” and he knew he had to take it upon himself to keep that from happening. He said in that moment he realized there was no reason to doubt himself. He said he was a national champion in the UK, the TNA champion, and had a song go viral, in addition to facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania, and these were all steps on the way. He said he was just getting started. He said We Are NXT (I wonder if every babyface champ has had to say that). He said it’s not just a catchphrase (ahem) and –

The Vanity Project showed up and Evolve Champion Jackson Drake was on the mic. He said when daddy speaks, you pay attention. He said Hendry should be a motivational speaker or have a podcast, but he’s mid at best. He said Hendry goes viral for stupid songs, but Drake goes viral for looking as good as he does. “Shut the hell up” chant. He said spoiler alert: they were the ones who took him out. Drake said Hendry simply does not belong. Hendry said they tried to take him out, and if they spent as much time coordinating their attacks as their outfits, maybe they’d be successful. Drake said he wouldn’t take fashion tips from someone who looked like he was in a boy band his mom liked (but Hendry wasn’t dissing their fashion, he was saying it was better than their coordination on the attack!). A brawl got going, and numbers took over. Drake, who was besuited, ripped off his jacket and shirt and posed with Hendry’s championship belt.

-In the women’s locker room, Zaria and Sol Ruca argued about last week, particularly when Zaria ate an accidental Sol Snatcher. Zaria said Ruca has had a lot of opportunities and wondered when enough will be enough for her. Zaria said they just need to stay out of each other’s way and win tonight.

-Jaida Parker made a fiery pre-match promo backstage as she walked to the ring. Brief, strong, to the point. She made her entrance ahead of the match. During the backstage part, someone passed through the back behind her, but I almost missed that the woman was there so I don’t know if it was a tease for someone who’s going to show up later. [c]

-Keanu Carver ran into Robert Stone and asked why Jackson Drake got a shot first. Stone said Drake called his shot and HBK wants chaos, so that’s what he’s getting. Carver said “Chaos? Alright” and started off. Stone tried to stop him when he realized what Carver might be thinking. Carver asked Stone if he’s got a problem. Stone thought better of it and said “nope.”

(1) JAIDA PARKER vs. BLAKE MONROE

Parker wouldn’t let the match get started as she went hard at Monroe. The lovely blond referee whose name I don’t remember yet got control and got the match started. Monroe struck with some rangy kicks, but Parker caught her in an early body scissors. It was fairly long for being so early in the match, but Monroe rolled to a rope to break eventually. Monroe hit a Thesz press but Parker took over quickly after. She tried to dart Monroe into a corner, but Monroe snuck out the back and shoved Parker to the corner. In an inset, we were shown that Jackson Drake will get a shot at the NXT Championship tonight. Wow, that was quick. Both women spilled out to the announce table side and Vic asked who would survive as the match went to commercial. [c]

Monroe had Parker staggered in a corner and she did Parker’s high-step taunt. Cold game. Parker caught a big boot attempt and frantically swung as Parker sort of shimmied and shrugged as she held on. Parker is so on fire in her role right now. Parker cornered Monroe, smacked her into position for the teardrop, and hit it. Now it was time for the real high-step taunt. Monroe bailed to avoid whatever was coming, but Parker followed and charged her into the steps. Monroe hit a headbutt and the ref called for the double-countout, which I saw coming as the two were really taking their time, setting up the CO. The crowd wanted more, but keeping this program going is the way to go. Parker tried Hipnotic on Monroe, but she moved ad Parker nailed a security guy with it. Parker took out a few more security dudes as Monroe ran up past the barricade to keep Parker at bay.

DOUBLE COUNTOUT at 9:01.

(Wells’s Analysis: Fantastic character work from both, as expected. Surprisingly, though, Parker completely thrashed Monroe here. I’m sure there was a Monroe-dominated heat segment during the commercial break, but it wasn’t on split-screen, and almost everything we saw had Parker in charge)

-In a sponsored segment, creepy music played – like a haunted house video game, maybe – as Tatum Paxley narrated feeling like she was drowning when she was with Izzi Dame. In the black & white video, Paxley was underwater, as was a doll, and there were AI images of thorns passing by the screen, and at one point coming out of her eyes. It evoked the game Alice: Madness Returns to me for some reason, for anyone old enough to know what I’m talking about.

-Vic teed up the Speed Tournament match between Eli Knight and Josh Briggs after the break. [c]

-Backstage, Kale Dixon took Uriah Connors for last week. Connors said Andre Chase was holding them back, and he’s holding Dixon back too. Lexis King, Arianna Grace and Stacks showed up, and Dixon left in a huff. Connors said he was done pretending he wasn’t born in this business. King said there’s just one piece of the puzzle left.

-In a very strange bit of promotion, the killer from upcoming movie Psycho Killer was shown in the audience behind Vic as Vic and Booker made gags about a killer being right behind Vic.

(2) ELI KNIGHT vs. JOSH BRIGGS – Speed Tournament match

These things get going out of nowhere and I’m still typing the match headline as it’s a minute in. Knight hit a plancha early but Briggs hit a lariat inside for a long two. Knight evaded a powerbomb and reversed to a rollup for two. Knight laid in some quick kicks, then went high and hit a moonsault that looked like it put his knees firmly into the chest of Briggs. That was it. Briggs legit was looking like the next top NXT heel a few months ago, but they just aren’t feeling it, I guess.

WINNER: Eli Knight at 2:05.

After the match, Elio LeFleur – who will face Knight in the finals – showed up and they shook hands. Jasper Troy appeared and destroyed them both. A rare treat to actually see Troy in the ring and not just backstage or in a pre-taped segment.

-DarkState walked through the back ahead of the next segment. [c]

-A trainer worked on Lola Vice’s hand. Robert Stone showed up and congratulated her on winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships on Saturday. I don’t even know who her partner was. Stone said next week she has a match on the table against Kelani Jordan, but he wanted her to be sure given her hand. Vice said she isn’t pulling out of the match. Jordan showed up and beat down Vice again, including going after her hand again.

-DarkState was in the ring. Dion Lennox said they were performing at a championship level. He said no matter who ends up championship tonight, he’s going to be next and it’ll be around his waist. Cutler James went next and told Tony D’Angelo it was a mistake to make them a target. He told D to do his soul-searching somewhere else. Osiris James and Saquon Shugars cut on Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. Hey, the whole faction has something going on! Good for them.

From the perch, Spears and Vance appeared. Spears said he was sure they wanted a four-on-two, but he was smart, and he plans first, and conquers later. Vance said division causes dissention and that’s weakness, and that’s what they prey on. He said they’re the hunters and DarkState are the hunted.

The lights went out, and some lights bounced around. In the crowd, walking the stairs, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM said they were watching both. Hank & Tank showed up all loud and annoying on the ramp, and said that after they square off with Vanity Project tonight, they’ll be ready for more in the division. As several of the men involved brawled to the back, Tony D’Angelo showed up to spear and destroy Cutler James and Dion Lennox. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: I’m kind of a sucker for these “state of the tag division” segments that kind of reestablish how much they all want the titles after a period of championship match inactivity. The teams all had a mission statement, and James is almost sounding like a real person and not a robot)

-Robert Stone talked to referee Jeremy…something, who said they finally got the teams separated. Shiloh Hill and Ethan Page got involved next, and Page put himself over as now tied as having most defenses in the history of the belt. Stone tried to come up with names, and Hill reappeared and put his name in the ring. Stone liked it.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. JACKSON DRAKE – NXT Championship match

How many times has this championship been defended on the weekly show, and more to the point, in a match that wasn’t the main event? Drake got in some early licks but Hendry laid him out with a suplex and a lariat that dumped Drake to the ramp side. Hendry gave chase and Drake chopped him in the neck. Hendry rolled Drake inside and put on a brief headlock, which was broken quickly. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair were doing pushups in the locker room and Vic said they were in the main event tonight.

Hendry rolled up Drake for two. Drake’s trunks say “Doctor Thirst.” That’s fantastic. Hendry bounced Drake’s head in the corner a few times, then hit a delayed suplex for two. Hendry got dumped, and Swipe Right charged Hendry into the steps. Referee Adrian Butler caught them, though, and tossed them as the match went to commercial – still not split screen, interestingly. [c]

After some reversals, Hendry hit a DDT. Hendry put down Drake repeatedly with rights, then turned him inside out with a lariat. Fallaway slam by Hendry. Hendry did his spin taunt. Vic said the spin was probably better than the spinaroonie. Booker said “Don’t go there, please.” Drake countered a move into a rollup for two. German with a bridge by Drake for two. Drake hit a move and then awkwardly had to pull Hendry from the ropes to make a cover, and finally he hit one for two. An inset promoted Roadblock on March 31st.

Hendry hit a powerbomb and the Standing Ovation.

WINNER: Joe Hendry at 11:11.

A hooded figure – quickly revealed to be Ricky Saints – attacked Hendry shortly afterward, laid him out, and held up his belt and kissed it, then dropped it on Hendry.

(Wells’s Analysis: Drake is a very good and believable champion on Evolve, but man, is he ever just a pinball on NXT. A very good one, mind you. Hendry got a strong victory out of the gate and we’re headed to the most logical next match in seemingly short order)

-Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair pumped each other up before the main event, with none of the infighting present in ZaRuca.

-Hank & Tank made their entrance. [c]

-DarkState was angry about the tag division coming at them. They pumped each other up. Cutler said Saquon and “Os” are still on track in the tag division, Dion has the singles division on lock, and he’s “going to handle the D’Angelo problem next week.” James is being given a lot of time on the mic this week compared to usual. He’s been very slow to improve there, but there’s some fire starting to burn.

(4) HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

Baylor & Smokes were finishing their entrance as we got to the ring. Hank & Tank took over on offense shortly in as they isolated Baylor and he bounced around the ring for them, as all three members are a little reminiscent of Mr. Perfect (though may or may not have been alive at the same time). Smokes made the tag and briefly had Hank in a headlock, but Tank made the headlock and they belly boys double-teamed with their usual bit of silly/”sexy” taunts leading to a series of splashes. They destroyed Smokes in their own corner with a battering ram, and Vic mentioned the Bushwhackers as I was ready to (I’ve referenced the Bushwhackers while talking about these guys on the podcast a lot, as I don’t think they almost ever have to win to be relatively effective even on the main roster).

The Vanity Project sped it up as they took over on offense, leading into a split-screen commercial, the first of the night. [c]

VP had cut off the ring. Tank had to power through being held back – and the other member holding on for leverage – to jump to a tag. Hank hit Smokes with an absolutely beautiful Boss Man Slam for a long two. He planted Smokes and hit him with a cool wheelbarrow move, like a…reverse falcon arrow? I’d have to see it again, but Hank is killing it here. VP double-teamed for a slam for two, broken up by Smokes. Hank took care of Baylor while Tank hit a tope suicida on Smokes outside. The belly boys did some belly things, but everyone refreshed and the heels broke it up. The match was getting a well-deserved “NXT” chant as OTM showed up on the ramp, distracting everyone except Jackson Drake, who kneed Tank in the temple, allowing him to be rolled up by Baylor for the victory.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 11:19.

(Wells’s Analysis: Absolutely the best match for each team. Hank & Tank have been part of some strong matches but they’ve never shown as much on their end as they did tonight; Hank was an absolute killer in there and the match was all the better for it. Naturally, VP were the perfect foils as they’re meant to be heels who bump all over the place, and they did so. This match could raise the stock of both teams in a behind-the-scenes standpoint)

-ZaRuca were introduced ahead of the main event. [c]