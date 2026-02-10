NXT PREVIEW (2/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria) vs. WrenQCC (Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair) – Tag Team match (woman with winning pinfall becomes #1 Contender for NXT Women’s Championship)
- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes – Tag Team match
- Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight – Speed Tournament Semifinals match
- Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe
