NXT PREVIEW (2/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

February 10, 2026

When: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria) vs. WrenQCC (Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair) – Tag Team match (woman with winning pinfall becomes #1 Contender for NXT Women’s Championship)
  • Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes – Tag Team match
  • Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight – Speed Tournament Semifinals match
  • Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe

