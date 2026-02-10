FREE PODCAST 2/9 – WKPWP after Raw w/Keller & Barbati talking breaking news on Bron Breakker, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime, greatest WrestleMania main events (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati to discuss the impact of the breaking news on Bron Breakker’s injury, the Elimination Chamber developments, Drew McIntyre possible opponents, does WWE really have two night’s worth of big matches for WrestleMania, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime, what are the greatest WrestleMania main events in history, is Becky Lynch’s character working, could Logan Paul still be a mole within The Vision, and much more with live chat interaction throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com