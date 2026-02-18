AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Where: SACRAMENTO, CALIF. AT SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,926 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,938. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

Willow Nightingale vs. “Megasus” Megan Bayne vs. “The Problem” Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa – TBS Title 4-Way match

MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page Face-to-Face

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) TV debut

