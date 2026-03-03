FREE PODCAST 3/3 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell on Rhea-Jade online spat, Drew vs. Orton and WWE Title situation going into WM42, Reigns-Punk, AEW, TNA, Danhausen, Kit (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Assessing the state of the WWE Title path to WrestleMania from Randy Orton winning the Chamber to Drew McIntyre vs. Orton this Friday to Cody Rhodes’ role and what match (or matches) will involve the WWE Title going into WrestleMania?

Is some of the “chaos” in the lead-up to WrestleMania being amplified by WWE to create footage for the next season of “WWE Unreal”?

Does the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk pseudo-shoot exchange come with a price as Reigns insults Punk’s fans and Punk brings Reigns’s deceased father into it?

What’s going on with Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill online and should management be stepping in sooner to quell it or at least finesse it into something productive without negative side effects for both wrestlers?

Is Danhausen a good fit for WWE and did things go better on Raw than the PLE?

AEW’s early 2026 key storylines including Jon Moxley’s character, Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa on Dynamite, the lack of sufficient introductions of Gabe Kidd and especially Clark Connors, and more.

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

How might AEW be affected in general, and Brody King in particular, with the Paramount/Ellison family purchase of WBD, the parent company of TNT and TBS?

Email on whether WWE’s MAGA alliance is potentially waning and whether WWE is already shifting the presentation of Kit Wilson since fans aren’t as against the “toxic masculinity” term as they thought.

Email on the different kinds of heel heat and where Logan Paul falls on the range of legit hatred for Hulk Hogan and playful booing of Dominik Mysterio.

TNA Impact’s ratings and live line-up this week, TNA Impact vs. AEW Collision

What can WWE do to fill over six weeks of hype for Reigns-Punk going into WrestleMania?

The risk of partnering with Saudi Arabia with the travel bans and upheaval in that region

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com