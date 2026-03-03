NXT TV RESULTS (3/3): Wells’s live report on Jacy Jayne vs. Zaria, Shiloh & Hank & Tank vs. Vanity Project, “An Absolute Experience” with Ricky Saints, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

MARCH 3, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-We got a recap of last week starting with Elio LeFleur’s Speed Championship win, followed by Vanity Project taking the tag championships, Zaria’s turn leading to Jacy Jayne’s retention over Sol Ruca, and Myles Borne winning the North American Championship.

-Myles Borne entered to a pretty nice reaction. He thanked the person who didn’t believe in him: Ethan Page. He said Page poured gasoline on him and unleashed a demon. He said if you push him, he pushes back, and he’s no Boy Scout or angel. He said “Can you hear me now?”, cheekily referring to his deafness, and held up the belt with a smile.

Ethan Page’s music played and he said it was time for a rematch, because he had a bad night, but he had a million great nights. He said he won a lot of championships and broke records as North American Champion, and if anyone deserved a rematch, it’s the guy who carried the brand for two years. They both wanted the match, but Rob Stone walked out and tried to slow them down and get in wrestling gear. Page said he wanted it now, and Stone said to get a referee out here and do it.

(1) MYLES BORNE (c) vs. ETHAN PAGE – NXT North American Championship

They’re wrestling in suits. They did remove the coats, at least. Borne punched Page when his glasses were still on. They spilled outside with Borne’s dress shirt falling off of him, and Borne beat down Page on the announce table and threw his shirt down at him as the match went to split-screen. [c]

The show came back, but production was asleep at the wheel and it was still in split-screen, just with both screens being the same. It went on like that for about thirty seconds. After a back-and-forth segment, Borne took control with some ground & pound. Page tried to use his belt, and it was tossed away, but he had a belt buckle he hit Borne with for a long two count. Borne caught Page with an ankle lock. Borne struck Page with a shoe when the ref was tossing something aside, hit Borne Again, and scored the pin.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 7:02.

(Wells’s Analysis: Strange visuals as they fought in their dress clothes, and at the end, Page was down to an open shirt, boxer briefs and his pants stuck around one ankle. We’re long past the point of perfunctory rematches, but I’m glad they figured out a way to do one with Page, who had such an impressive reign that it would stand out if he hadn’t)

-Sarah Schreiber tried to get a word with Zaria about why she did what she did last week, but Zaria said i you have to ask, you’ll never know. DarkState showed up and muscled their way in, angry about Tony D’Angelo’s involvement last week. After they all went in, D’Angelo himself pulled up, took a crowbar out of his trunk and walked out of the shot.

-Blake Monroe walked through the back ahead of the next segment. [c]

-Monroe had a mic. She said when Jaida Parker interrupted her during her big return, she expected to feel anger. She said she expect to feel rage when she cost her the Speed match. She said she felt reassurance, though, because Jaida Parker needs Blake Monroe. She said all she did was confirm her value, because you don’t interrupt someone doesn’t matter. She said she’s the conversation, the standard. She said people obsess over her and they love to hate her more than they hate Jaida. There were a couple of lonely guys yelling out agreement with literally everything she said; there was a guy like that when I saw her live a few months ago and it was hard to watch.

Jaida Parker did indeed show up, and she acknowledged the “Miss Parker” chant. She said what she needs to do is slap the taste out of Monroe’s mouth. She said she comes out here and tries to convince everyone here she matters. She said the glamour comes from insecurity, and her whole life she’s been a supporting character desperate for a starring role. She said she’d show Monroe how soft she really is. She said Monroe doesn’t believe what comes out of her mouth, and once you strip away all the veneer, you’re left with a “mediocre bitch.” They came to blows and Parker got the better of it. I assume she ends up losing, though, since she’s the best wrestler on the brand who ends up losing almost all her blowoff matches.

-Ricky Saints, Ethan Page and the Vanity Project talked in the locker room. Saints told Jackson Drake to focus on his Evolve Championship defense against Cappuccino Jones tomorrow. He then gave a disingenuous pep talk to the sullen Page, and said he had to leave to prepare for a spotlight. Page looked at Saints as he left, knowing he was full of it.

-The women in the Speed Tournament match coming up walked through the back. [c]