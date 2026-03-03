WOMEN’S WRESTLING PRIMER (Week of March 2-8): Your guide to the announced women’s matches this week with context and analysis of each including Thekla’s first defense

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s only fitting that Woman’s History Month kick off with a loaded week of woman’s wrestling. While the WWE main roster regroups and reassesses on the heels of Elimination Chamber and on the full-fledged road to WrestleMania, the rest of the industry has no such luxury.

The week culminates with not one, but two International Women’s Day shows featuring some of the best in-ring talent in the world. But before we get to those, lets take a walk through the upcoming week.

Monday 3/2

WWE Monday Night Raw

We don’t have a ton of information on tonights show just yet, only that AJ Lee will be appearing live. The early money is on a rematch between her and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, so presumably the ground work will be laid for that.

Now that Nia Jax and Lash Legend are tag team champions, we can expect to see them popping up on either brand as well.

Hopefully, we’ll get our first look at what life looks like for Iyo Sky on Raw, now that her partner, Rhea Ripley, is set for a major program with Jade Cargill on SmackDown.

Tuesday 3/3

NXT

Already announced on the go-home show to Vengeance Day is Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Championship against Zaria. Will we see the launching of a new era at the top of the division, or considering we’re just days away from a major live-streaming event, can we expect shenanigans?

Wren Sinclair will face Nikkita Lyons to see who advances to face Thea Hail for the Speed Championship.

NXT North American Champion, Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley will meet face-to-face ahead of their upcoming title match.

Wednesday 3/4

AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Thekla makes her first title defense when she takes on Thunder Rosa.

The Iinspiration makes their AEW in-ring debut, squaring off against the Brawling Birds.

Thursday 3/5

TNA Impact

The title fights continue when newly crowned Knockouts World Champion, Arianna Grace defends against Jody Threat.

Following their heated exchange last week, new arrivals Elayna Black and Mara Sade will go one-on-one.

And in woman-adjacent news, the Elegance Brand will be on hand to witness the in-ring debut of Mr. Elegance.

ROH HonorClub Episode 157

Ring Of Honor will debut their new studio show, filmed at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, FL this past Sunday.

Though the exact matches that will air this week have not yet been announced, 9 women’s bouts along with 2 intergender matches were taped to air over the next three weeks. Wrestlers featured throughout include Athena, Red Velvet, Mina Shirakawa, Persephone, Rachel Ellering, and more.

Friday 3/6

WWE Smackdown

No matches have yet been announced, but we know that the Irresistible Forces will be celebrating their newly won tag team titles. We can also expect to hear from Elimination Chamber winner, Rhea Ripley and her WrestleMania opponent, Champion Jade Cargill.

CMLL

The Women’s Day show from Arena Mexico will be headlined by what is likely to be the match of the week when Mercedes Mone defends the CMLL World Championship against Persephone. This is a rematch from last October, when Mone defeated Persephone via submission with the Statement Maker in a 20+ minute blockbuster.

It was announced last week that MegaBad will be in action, though given the injury status of Penelope Ford, there may be changes made to that match. This would be the CMLL debut for Ford, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross.

Bayne’s Devine Kingdom partner, Stardom’s Maika will square off for the first time against former 2X CMLL-Japan Champion, Dark Silueta.

Saturday 3/7

NXT Vengeance Day

Izzi Dame defends the NXT North American Championship against her former protege, Tatum Paxley.

Following her recent submission loss to Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice looks to get revenge in an NXT Underground match, which emphasizes MMA-style combat over traditional wrestling.

Sunday 3/8

Pro Wrestling Eve Wrestle Queendom 8

The wrestling week culminates with the highly-anticipated International Women’s Day annual event taking place in London.

Former AEW Champion, Rhio, defends the Eve World Championship against Session Moth Martina. Martina embodies a beer-drinking party girl persona, not entirely dissimilar to the Brawling Birds. She’s competed in Stardom,. AEW, Progress and Ring of Honor.

Eve International Champion, Kris Statlander, will defend her title against Charlie (FKA Dakota Kai)

NJPW Strong Champion, Syuri will face Alex Windsor

The Babes of Wrath will split into singles competition when Willow Nightengale faces 2X Eve Champion, Nina Samuels, and Harley Cameron battles the high-energy Amira Blair.

