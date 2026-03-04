AEW’S TOP MATCHES OF THE WEEK: While Mike High Mayhem worked for me, some good things to say about Kris Statlander, pros (and cons) of Mox vs. El Clon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mile High Mayhem – Dynamite 2/25/26

One of the reasons I love AEW is because you will see a match like “Mile High Mayhem” and kind of roll your eyes, but then five minutes into the match you are like “This is incredible.” I really enjoyed this match; it totally delivered to me. I loved the Jungle Boy theme being played for half of the match, and I am also quickly becoming the President of the Toa Liona Fan Club. That guy is just an absolute beast and the way he took that quad superkick from The Bucks and The Rascalz was so good. The camera angle on that shot was really great, as well. I loved FTR just taking trash can after trash can off their heads from The Young Bucks as well.

I will have the visual of Jack Perry smashing that vacuum cleaner off Toa Liona’s head for the rest of my life. They really loaded that thing up and the cloud of smoke it created was just great. I also really loved that they just cut out all the entrances for everyone involved in this match and we just got right to the action immediately.

If you are going to call a match “Madness,” then that’s how it should be. Let’s get right to the madness. I thought the crowd as a whole was great throughout this show and the cherry on top was when they started chanting “Two more tables” and then when there was one table left, they chanted “One more table” and then the Young Bucks delivered by throwing Cash Wheeler through it. Just an awesome main event and a real palate cleanser from the last few weeks of main events that were super serious. Sometimes it’s nice to just have a fun match like this to end a show.

Sisters of Sin vs. Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa – Collision 2/28/26

This was my favorite match on Collision and it’s the best Julia Hart & Skye Blue have looked as a team. Statlander looked great (including her gear) and Thunder Rosa looked fresh and rejuvenated from her long layoff. I’m shocked how good she looks after being off for so long. She knocked the ring rust off quickly.

Sometimes four people get in a ring and it just works; that was exactly what happened in this match. All four women worked well together and the match ran smoothly and they all just gelled. Sometimes the Sisters of Sin look like they are thinking about their next spots and will sometimes pause a lot during their matches to set stuff up. I thought they were the most fluid as a team as they have ever been in this match.

My favorite spot of the match was the vicious dropkicks Thunder Rosa hit on both Skye Blue and Julia Hart. She really laid them in there.

I have a lot of negative things to say about Kris Statlander a lot of the time, so when she has a good showing I want to make light of that also. I thought she looked great in this match and I also really liked her gear.

Overall, just a really fun match and I hope the Sisters of Sin can keep up the momentum coming out of this match because they are paired up with Thekla who is on a roll right now, and if these two can start putting on better matches it will help the believability of The Triangle of Madness being real threats.

Jon Moxley (AEW Continental Champion) vs. El Clon – Dynamite 2/25/26

One of my favorite things about Dynamite is that Tony Khan doesn’t do the typical WWE thing of having a talking segment start off his shows and, for the most part, will start off the show with a great match. That was true this week with Jon Moxley vs. El Clon.

I am not the biggest El Clon fan and think his gimmick is kind of “eh,” but he’s slowly starting to grow on me. I like the little back kick he does when he kicks the rope into his opponent’s neck while they are hanging on ropes. I also like how he finds a new way to block or reverse a big finisher or a big move from his opponent every match. His running moonsault off the top rope to the outside on Moxley was also super-impressive. The timing you need for that is incredible and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a moonsault to the outside pulled off like that.

Moxley continues to put on great matches, but that’s really all he’s doing. I don’t understand his character at the moment, and I really wish they would move him away from the Death Riders. I just don’t see what he has left to prove with this group, and I feel like Moxley and Pac deserve better at this point.

The Death Riders just strike me as guys who like to work together and travel together and are putting that over actually putting on good stories. I don’t need another multi-man tag match between The Death Riders of The Don Callis Family. They are boring and it is played out at this point.

It has also downgraded this rivalry between Moxley and Takeshita because they have been in the ring so much already in these multi-man tag matches. That rivalry should be super-hot and it’s not because we have already seen the two of them in the ring together so much.

As a fan, I am at my breaking point with The Death Riders as a whole, and I really hope that coming out of Revolution they have a new direction.

Notes and Observations:

– Great opening on Dynamite this week with The Young Bucks and FTR. AEW has really been doing a great job with these video packages lately.

– Nana has to stop dancing and asking, “Who’s House?” If he doesn’t, AEW is going to have an uphill battle getting the crowd to turn on Swerve. Swerve is too cool of a character and Nana is a part of that. If they really want to get Swerve heat, they should have him take out Brody King at the Minnesota Dynamite coming up. He should take him out before the show and not even let Brody hit the ring. The crowd is going to be ravenous for Brody, and they should have Swerve take that away from them.

– The Brawling Birds need to take it down a notch in these promos. This week especially was really teetering on annoyance rather than it being cool.

– I really hope Penelope Ford is going to be able to recover quickly from this injury. I was heartbroken when it was announced she was injured.

– I’m not sure what Kyle Fletcher was wearing on his head on Collision this week during his entrance, but he needs to throw that in the garbage.

– Thekla rolling her R’s and swiveling her hips is incredible. I was on the right side of history wanting AEW to push her and put the title on her.

– This is for my Sopranos fans. Hook is Jackie Aprile Jr. of AEW right now. Just a young kid over his head playing gangster.

– Wheeler Yuta’s reaction to having his beanie pulled off was incredible. Just a perfect reaction. Don’t make me start liking you, Yuta.

