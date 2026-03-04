MJF says he plans to never leave AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF says he never plans to leave AEW.

“What keeps me in AEW is my ability to be myself; there’s no leash on me,” said MJF while promoting Dynamite this week in El Paso, Tex. in an interview with ABC-7 sports director Adrian Ochoa on KVIA, “I don’t have to worry about anyone sitting me down and telling me what I am doing right or wrong.

“My boss knows I am the draw. I have the World title right now. Ratings are up, ticket sales are up. I wonder why? He lets me do my thing. So, I don’t think I’ll ever leave.”

MJF is the current AEW World Champion. He is currently scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship tonight against Kevin Knight on Dynamite. He is also scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in a Texas Death match at AEW’s Revolution PPV on March 15. If Page loses to MJF, he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.