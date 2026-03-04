AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2026

Where: EL PASO, TEX. AT DON HASKINS CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,854 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,436. The arena has a capacity of 12,567 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Kevin Knight – AEW Men’s World Championship match

Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. The Dogs (Gave Kidd & Clark Connors)

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay)

“Hangman” Adam Page will be in action

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/25): Adams’ alt-perspective take on wild main event, Knight’s promo, Moxley vs. El Clon, Brody King, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Kris Statlander on the pain involved in thumb tacks, light tubes, and landing on a bed of nails, winning the AEW Women’s Championship and whether she felt ready