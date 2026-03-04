VIP PODCAST 3/4 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Elimination Chamber and its fallout, Punk-Reigns segment on Raw, why Crush deserves to be included in Demolition’s HOF induction, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati breaks down the Elimination Chamber premium live event and all of its fallout on this week’s The Nicky’s Club. He recaps the biggest moments from Monday Night Raw, including the explosive final segment featuring C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns—and Punk’s crass closing line that has everyone talking. Plus, Nick makes his case for why Crush deserves to be included in Demolition’s upcoming Hall of Fame induction.
Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.