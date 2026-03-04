FREE PODCAST 3/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Cody Media Q&A on Revolution, NXT moving, Shaq, more plus Keller & McCarthy talk AEW huge new signing, Lashley’s win, more (186 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-4-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest co-host Matt McCarthy from the “We Watch Wrestling” podcast. The professional stand-up comedian and two-time former WWE Creative Team member gives his thoughts on the various possibilities for AEW’s “huge, huge” signing that will be revealed on Sunday at the PPV. They also talk about Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title win and where he fits into WrestleMania now, what Matt would like to see Roman Reigns do differently, how Matt feels about the NXT attempts at comedy with Cameron Grimes and The Way-Dexter Lumis sagas, a preview of AEW Revolution, and more.

Also, a bonus section featuring Cody Rhodes’s media Q&A from yesterday including his reaction to the report of NXT moving to Tuesday nights, PWTorch columnist Rich Fann’s question on developing new stars and why Cody called it a “romantic way of describing him,” the new AEW Elevation show, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com