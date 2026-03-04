FREE PODCAST 3/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling Double Shot including Slade vs. Mad Dog, Bengston vs. Thomas, Kane vs. Suge D, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland double the action and the excitement with a Double Shot review of two Action Wrestling shows – Action Action and Death Valley Days, featuring Darien Bengston defending the Action Title against Channing Thomas, Slade facing Mad Dog Connelly in a crazy brawl, and Suge D vs. Alex Kane in a strap match. Plus, we ponder the mega-push for the Mad Dog, will the Good Hand/Alex Kane feud ever end, where does Tim Bosby go after losing the Action title, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s a live report from Warrior Wrestling’s Rumble at Rhinegeist 2, with Kommander against Gringo Loco and Mad Dog Connelly battling Joey Janela.

