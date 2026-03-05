FREE PODCAST 3/4 – Wade Keller Post-Show – AEW Dynamite: Rock solid episode including MJF vs. Knight for AEW Title, Trios Title match, Thekla vs. Rosa for AEW Title, David Finley debuts, two squash matches (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: A rock solid episode of Dynamite start to finish which showed when you “believe in pro wrestling” structurally as a formula worth building around, minus the hot-shotting, star-chasing, crowd-pandering tendencies of the modern era, you end up with a really entertaining flow.

From MJF vs. Kevin Night to the Trios Title match at the end, solid wrestling, solid character development, forwarding of storylines, good pacing (including two squash matches), and state of the art but not overdone in-ring action added up to a good show.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss just about everything else from Dynamite with live chat interactions throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com