TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (3/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: MARCH 5, 2026
Where: COLLEGE PARK, GA. AT GATEWAY CENTER ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,472 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,922. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Arianna Grace vs. Jody Threat – TNA Knockouts World Championship match
- Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth – TNA X-Division Championship match
- BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers) – TNA World Tag Team Championship #1 Contendership Four-Way Tag Team match
- Elayna Black vs. Mara Sade
- Moose vs. Cedric Alexander – Atlanta Street Fight
- Ricky Sosa North American debut
- The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian (with special guest Elijah)
- Mike Santana to speak
- Moose to speak
- Elegance Brand to speak
