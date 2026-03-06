AEW FEUD TRACKER: The Build to Revolution includes Swerve-Brody King set-up, MJF-Hangman heating up, Thekla establishing strength as champ

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HOUSEKEEPING

• Paramount Skydance is set to acquire WBD (pending regulatory approval) after outbidding Netflix which backed out of their deal last week. There are a variety of non-wrestling-related reasons that this is a terrible turn of events. How it will affect AEW remains to be seen.

• Mercedes Moné will return to action for the first time since January, defending the CMLL World Women’s Title against Persephone at Noche de Amazonas tomorrow night.

• ROH will be a Jacksonville-based studio show moving forward which is a positive step for the brand. Hopefully this will help them forge their own identity.

INTRO

Another week, another strong Dynamite. We’re now 11 days out from Revolution which is shaping up to be an unsurprisingly strong show. Let’s check in on the latest.

Texas Death It Is

Latest Developments

The title match between “Hangman” Adam Page and MJF was made a Texas Death Match after MJF attempted to rig the outcome of a coin flip. MJF successfully defended the title against Kevin Knight and then cost Jet Set Rodeo the Trios Titles.

Analysis

MJF and Hangman met in the ring. MJF announced that his choice of stipulation would be a one-way no DQ match. He also made it clear he wouldn’t be allowing the fans to choose the stipulation. Instead he suggested a coin flip which Hangman agreed to. MJF called heads, flipped the coin, and it landed on heads. As MJF walked off smug and satisfied, Hangman demanded to see the coin. Jet Speed and Brodido cut off MJF’s attempted exit and dragged him back to the ring. The coin was inspected and revealed to a two-headed coin. Tony Khan then made the match Texas Death officially.

Last week’s segment was all about cleaning up the mess from the previous week and making the stipulations for the match clear. In that vein, the segment did its job. Hangman looked smart allowing MJF to pull his scam but being prepared with backup to make sure he didn’t get away. It was a reasonable assumption that Tony Khan would intervene and punish MJF for his attempted subterfuge.

Importantly, the segment provided clarity that it would be a Texas Death Match and that if Hangman loses he can never challenge for the men’s AEW World Title again.

Moving forward to Collision, MJF came out at the top of the show to demand the Texas Death stipulation be rescinded only to be confronted by Kevin Knight. After some back and forth, MJF challenged Knight to a match for the title.

On Dynamite this week, that match opened up the show. It was a very good match with an old school vibe of MJF working over an injured body part, in this case Knight’s ribs, for the duration. Knight got plenty of shine, hitting his insane Coast-to-Coast and UFO Splash for a two count. A second attempt at a UFO Splash resulted in MJF getting his knees up and then hitting a Heat Seeker for the win. Good match and a strong win for MJF.

In the middle of the show, Hangman squashed a guy and then called out MJF. MJF came out, but it was merely a setup with the Don Callis Family who jumped Hangman from behind. This led to Callis himself coming out and challenging Jet Set Rodeo to put the AEW Trios Titles on the line against Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, and Kazuchika Okada. That match closed the show. As wild as expected, it ended with MJF clocking Hangman with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and Knight getting hit with a Rainmaker and piledriver to bring the belts to the DCF.

The outcome surprised me a little because I assumed Hangman would have the Trios Titles to fall back on when he lost to MJF. Obviously, that’s no longer the case, but I still believe Hangman loses at Revolution because it makes no sense for MJF to drop the title right now, especially if the plan is ultimately for Will Ospreay to challenge for the title at All In.

Grade: B+

Toxic Spider’s First Victim

Latest Developments

Thekla successfully defended the AEW Women’s World Championship against former champion Thunder Rosa.

Analysis

The program between Thekla and Thunder Rosa was built quickly in two weeks. It was more about giving Thekla a strong win than anything else. That’s perfectly fine considering that things are clearly not over between her and Kris Statlander.

The actual match itself was fine. Rosa got a close near fall with a Fire Thunder Driver. Thekla got the win with a spear followed by two stomps. I will say if Thekla intends to keep using the spear she needs add some oomph to it. Right now, it’s pretty weak looking.

As for Statlander, she was dressed like a bodyguard and came very serious and straightforward this week. I think the silent assassin thing could work for her because she can pull off the look convincingly and the less she has to talk the better.

Grade: B-

The Most Dangerous Man in AEW

Latest Developments

Swerve Strickland explained his reasoning for attacking Kenny Omega, citing amongst other things that Kenny questioned his status as the most dangerous man in AEW. Brody King challenged Swerve to a match at Revolution. Swerve blindsided Brody with the chain and accepted the challenge.

Analysis

Swerve’s explanation for attacking Kenny was sound. He was not happy that Kenny called Brody King the “most dangerous man in AEW” amongst other things. He said that when he was remorseless was when he was most successful so that’s what he was gonna be from now on. Later in the night, Brody King had a big-man battle with Mark Davis which he won. He then got a mic and called out Swerve for a match at Revolution.

This week Brody came out and reiterated his challenge. Prince Nana acted as a decoy so that Swerve could jump Brody from behind. Swerve beat him with the chain and then hanged him over the middle rope before Bandido ran out for the save. In the midst of the attack, Swerve accepted Brody’s challenge.

This is going to be a good match. Arguably, both guys need the win and each man wanting to prove they’re the most dangerous man in AEW gives it some stakes without a title.

Grade: B+

Random Questions

– Who’s the Third Man (or Woman)? David Finlay is All Elite and the War Dogs are now whole in AEW. Finlay made his debut on Dynamite attacking Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy with his shillelagh. Later in a backstage segment OC off-handedly challenged Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors to a trios match at Revolution. The million dollar question is who their partner will be. Toni Storm seemed to suggest she might be their partner, which would be wild. There’s also the chance that Steven Borden, the son of Sting, could make his TV debut, although he hasn’t been wrestling for very long so he may not be ready. I don’t know right offhand who else could be their partner, but I guess we’ll find out.

– So why were the IInspiration hired? The IInspiration made their in-ring debut and were absolutely obliterated by the Brawling Birds in two minutes. They literally got in zero offense. Don’t get me wrong. I was absolutely ecstatic that I wasn’t subjected to ten minutes of them, but it seems odd that Tony Khan would hire them only to have them snuffed out so quickly and decisively in their first match. At least he’s not actually trying to push these two as serious competitors. I just feel like he’s wasting his money.