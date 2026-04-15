Tony Khan addresses Jericho’s new contract details, TNA-AEW indy show policy change, Kyle Fletcher injury ramifications and potential return timeline, international women’s scene, more

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AEW President Tony Khan addressed media questions last week, as it tradition the week leading into an AEW PPV. The following are key highlights:

Injury Fallout Forces Creative Adjustments

Responding to a question from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan confirmed that TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will be out of action for “months” following his recent injury.

Khan noted that Fletcher had been “heavily involved” in multiple creative plans, including potential title defenses and tag programs, and acknowledged that the injury forced AEW to pivot quickly. As a result, Fletcher vacated the TNT Championship, with a new champion set to be crowned in a Casino Gauntlet match at Dynasty.

Khan struck an optimistic tone regarding Fletcher’s recovery, stating that a return in time for All In at Wembley Stadium is “realistic,” though not guaranteed.

Expansion Possibilities Surface Following Jaguars News

During the call, I asked Khan about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ temporary relocation to Orlando in 2027 to accommodate a massive renovation of their existing stadium in Jacksonville and whether AEW could capitalize on that expanded footprint with a stadium event at Camping World Stadium.

Khan said he had not previously considered the idea but called it “a great thought,” highlighting AEW’s positive track record in the Orlando market, including past television events and the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

While stopping short of confirming any plans, Khan acknowledged that the combination of AEW’s history in the area and the Jaguars’ presence could create opportunities for larger-scale events in the future.

Cross-Promotional Tension with TNA

Addressing a question from Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, Khan commented on reports that TNA had pulled talent from independent events where they were scheduled to face AEW wrestlers.

Khan said that both MJF and Ricochet had approached him about participating in those matches and that he had approved them, emphasizing AEW’s willingness to collaborate with other promotions. He added that he believed agreements had been in place before the matches were ultimately changed, suggesting that “something must have changed” on the opposing side.

The response reinforced AEW’s continued positioning as an open, collaborative promotion, while also highlighting the limitations of that approach when dealing with competing companies.

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Women’s Division Depth and International Talent

Samantha Shipman of Powerbombshells asked about the potential for increased use of Joshi talent, particularly with “Timeless” Toni Storm expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Khan confirmed Storm’s absence and pointed to several developments within the division, including the upcoming Women’s World Championship match between champion Tekla and Jamie Hayter. He also referenced AEW’s relationship with Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling, noting that fans can expect to see more international talent as events like Forbidden Door approach.

Khan also highlighted Ring of Honor as an important platform for women’s wrestling, describing it as a space where both established and emerging talent can develop and be featured more prominently.

Chris Jericho’s Return and New Multi-Year Deal

Tony Khan confirmed that Chris Jericho has signed a new multi-year deal with the company and emphasized that the veteran had options before choosing to remain with AEW. Jericho is set to face Ricochet at Dynasty, marking his first match back.

Khan framed Jericho as both a foundational figure in AEW’s history and a valuable presence moving forward, while also positioning the match with Ricochet as a fresh, first-time encounter between two internationally established performers.

Khan Reflects on WWE Bid and Industry Landscape

Khan confirmed that he did submit a bid to purchase WWE in 2023. but explained that he did so without access to internal financial data, relying solely on publicly available information. As a result, his valuation was closely tied to WWE’s stock price at the time.

While Khan declined to speculate on what might have happened had the bid been successful, he described the move as an “opportunity worth exploring,” underscoring his awareness of broader industry dynamics while maintaining that his primary focus remains on AEW’s growth.

AEW’s Momentum and Ongoing Goals

Khan also addressed what still needs to be accomplished for AEW to fully realize its vision.

He emphasized that wrestling is a “52-week-a-year” business with no such thing as perfection, stressing the importance of constant improvement. Khan pointed to strong recent momentum, including improved viewership and positive reception to AEW programming, while reiterating that the company’s goal is to continue building on that foundation.