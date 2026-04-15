AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: Could Darby Allin win title tonight to give AEW a key storyline going in to Double or Nothing, The Dogs face an early setback, Young Bucks crowd work and ring work

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Welcome everyone!

I hope you all enjoyed Dynasty as much as I did. The go home episode of Dynamite set it up beautifully with an uncommon amount of in ring interviews. The company really feels like it’s becoming more mature in its presentation and even the way it’s been booked. Perhaps AEW ages like a cat and they are now around 40 years old booking age, what will it be like when they are a grumpy old cats age. I joke, I joke.

First, MJF is not on my list. The AEW World Champion won his match at Dynasty against Kenny Omega, therefore he is the top star and you aren’t really rising when you are the top guy.

RISING STAR OF THE WEEK

DARBY ALLIN

If it’s not MJF, it has to be his next challenger, in my opinion.

Darby’s win at Dynasty against Andrade El Idolo makes him the #1 contender and that match is happening this week on Dynamite. The match between Darby and Andrade was amazing. They both went out and had a match that highlighted both of their strengths. In the end Darby won with the last supper, and while some feel it’s just a roll up this is how Darby wins matches sometimes. Andrade is going to make a great face this time around. Everything just feels different for him this time around.

Back to Darby, as he looks to capture the AEW World Title in his fourth attempt. His first shot was on the third ever Dynamite and he lost to then champion Chris Jericho. His second shot came against Jon Moxley, during Mox’s first reign, on Dynamite in 2020. Then Darby’s 3rd chance was at 2023’s Double or Nothing, unofficially called the four pillars match. Darby went against Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, and AEW World Champion MJF, then also in his first reign.

So we have been here before with Darby. An AEW World Title match on Dynamite, his 3rd, against a guy he has tried to take the title from before. Will this just be a repeat?

I’ll throw my answer in to this question. I really think this is going to be the night Darby wins the World Title. Hear me out. This does not have to be a long title reign to be an effective one.

First, Darby wins in his home town, something that may have been set up by Cage & Cope not winning in Canada as a lot of people thought. Even Jericho lost in Canada. Second, Darby winning on Dynamite sparks that feeling of “anything can happen”. Third, Darby then does Darby things and defends the title 4-5 times before MJF gets his rematch at Double or Nothing.

This gives Darby his title reign. You then have Darby beat a few big names that could take a loss. Some guys like Omega or Swerve to name a couple could be on the list. Then MJF wins and becomes even more despicable before your top babyface takes the title off him at All In London.

Just an opinion and I’m hopeful because I really am a huge fan of Darby. I have been since before AEW got launched and then his first AEW match against Cody Rhodes was a great story.

RUNNER UP

THE YOUNG BUCKS – MATT & NICK JACKSON

This PPV was a reminder of how deep the tag team division can be at any given time in AEW. Even a dysfunctional team like Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada can be dynamic. Then you add in FTR, Cage & Cope, GOA, etc the divison can be stacked.

Now this is not the tag team wrestling I grew up on but I still love it. Hell AEW is this weird mixture of ECW, New Japan, and ROH. At times they want lots of structure, Continental Title. Other times they crave the chaos, Young Bucks matches, Trios matches, Darby matches – all with great in ring work. It all works together.

That list above didn’t even include one of the greatest teams of the last two decades, The Young Bucks. That match at Dynasty was amazing. The Bucks just really know how to work a crowd. If you need proof go watch BTE on weeks they have a match on television or PPV. They show highlights from the match from just a camera out in the crowd, recorded by Brandon Cutler. The camera work shows how good the Young Bucks are. At bringing a crowd up and down. Definitely my favorite part of the newer BTE episodes.

Going forward, it really feels now that we are headed for a triple threat match between the Young Bucks, FTR, and Cope & Cage. If that happens at All In London my bet would be on a ladder match. What a spectacle that will be.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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FADING STAR OF THE WEEK

THE DOGS – GABE KIDD, CLARK CONNORS, DAVID FINLEY

This one I don’t want to be writing but after the PPV these guys lost the most. I don’t think they are fading and being booked terribly but I do think they need to win a little more. Add to it they lost Gabe Kidd to injury it was just a rough night for The Dogs.

Depending on how long Kidd is out I think it’s easy to retool these guys. Finley and Connors can become a vicious heel tag team. Kidd, when he returns, should be in the singles ranks right now. The three of them could become a dominant force which I think they have the presentation down. If you put Finley and Connors on a collision course with a team like the Young Bucks. The contrasting styles would work so well together.

I just think they have had some bad luck and may have come in at the wrong time. Going forward it will get better for this trio, I’m putting my good vibes into the universe for it.