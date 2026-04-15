AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2026

Where: EVERETT, WASH. AT ANGEL OF THE WINDS ARENA

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,773 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,184. The arena has a capacity of 9,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship match

Willow Nightingale vs. Kamille – TBS Championship match

“The Jet” Kevin Knight vs. Claudio Castagnoli – TNT Championship match

Renee Paquette interviews Jericho

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/8): Adams’s alt-perspective report on Omega’s standout promo with MJF closes out show hyping Dynamite, Jericho explains his return, United Empire surprise

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW’s officially licensed NFL team Lucha masks will be available starting tonight