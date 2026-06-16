FREE PODCAST 6/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact with Zac & JB (Debut Episode): What Mike Santana’s expiring contract means for the future of TNA and the TNA World Title, and who are the next crop of TNA talent to ascend? (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the debut episode of Destination Impact, Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar (JB!) discuss the latest from TNA, including a focus on Mike Santana’s reign as TNA World Champion and developments regarding his contract status with the promotion, along with news of other wrestlers’ contract statuses. Also, the duo take a look at their wish-list signings TNA could make out of the recent WWE/NXT cutbacks, and a VIP-exclusive aftershow with a “Championship Check-in” where Zac and JB evaluate all of TNA’s current Champions, their reigns, and potential successors.

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