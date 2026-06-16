NXT TV RESULTS (6/16): Wells’s live report on D’Angelo-Naraku sit-down segment, Nattie vs. Jaida Parker, Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

JUNE 16, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Vic promoted Great American Bash, now 12 days away. Jaida Parker was shown arriving earlier, followed by Nattie flanked by Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic.

-A narrator threw to last week, where #1 contenders were determined for Great American Bash, followed by Zaria beating Tatum Paxley to gain her first championship in NXT. It wasn’t aired, but afterward, Tatum Paxley said goodbye to NXT with a callup imminent.

-This segued into Zaria striding to the ring to open the show. Vic introduced Corey Graves, who’s on color commentary tonight rather than Booker T. Zaria started to speak and there was a “You deserve it” chant. Just let the heel BE A HEEL already, guys. Zaria said they always talked about everyone else, particularly Sol Ruca. She said now she’s the one holding the championship and the future is in her hands. She said this is a mistake that’s finally been fixed and she doesn’t owe anyone any gratitude.

Kelani Jordan’s music played her out to interrupt. She said as the first “Woman’s” North American Championship, she wanted to extend congratulations. She said Zaria doesn’t have the championship she wants, so she just wants to give some advice. She said the people chanting “You deserve it” are the ones that’ll turn on her before the week is out. She said people will still find ways to overlook her. She said people are unfair, and speaking of that, it’s unfair that she and Kendal are 1-1 but Kendal has the championship match coming.

Kendal Grey hit the ramp next. She said Jordan thinks they have unfinished business, but they don’t because she beat her. She said she was going to become NXT “Woman’s” Champion. Can nobody say “women?”

After a littloe more jawing, Lola Vice hit the ramp and said “Hola, NXT.” She said Zaria called herself dominant but she’s only been champion a week. She told her to do everyone a favor and get over her already. She ran down Jordan in Spanish, then transitioned to Grey. It broke down and all four of them argued.

Rob Stone came out and Lola said, “I know, I know…me and Kendal vs. Kelani and Zaria tonight.” Stone said “And that’s why we have the best ‘woman’s’ division.”

-Vic promoted the Heights-Drake match. [c]

(1) TAVION HEIGHTS vs. JACKSON DRAKE (w/Myka Lockwood & Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) – #1 Contender’s match for the NXT North American Championship

The opening bell for the first match sounded 18 minutes into the show, which is pretty rare for NXT. Haights blocked and then caught Drake for a full body slam, then caught him again for a press slam and a gut-wrench suplex. He covered for two. Heights worked a brief armbar. Vic invoked Heights’ “fighting spirit,” which was fitting given his time in Japan.

Drake took the advantage but shortly after got hit with an exploder, then a series of blocks in the corner. Back body-drop by Heights. Heights bumped an interfering Smokes to the floor, but Drake took advantage with a running knee. Action went outside and Drake charged Heights knee-first into the steel steps as the match went to commercial, but without split-screen. [c]

Heights hit a backdrop, and both guys went for cross-bodies that laid both out on the mat. Heights hit a running lariat, then another, then a sling blade. High-release belly-to-belly by Heights. He covered for two. Drake evaded in a corner and rolled up Heights for two. Handspring cutter and a standing shooting star press by Drake got two. Heights bailed and Drake nailed him with a tope suicida. Drake rolled Heights inside and went high. Heights hopped up with him and hit an overhead belly-to-belly. Heights went up and hit a frog splash for a long two.

Heights put Drake up in the corner and went for the superplex. Drake headbutted Heights down, then went for a spot and missed. He ran at Heights and got hit with a belly-to-belly over the top rope and onto his teammates. Vanity Project tried to steal it but Myles Borne showed up and thwarted them, allowing Heights to hit his finisher and move on to face his old teammate.

WINNER: Tavion Heights at 11:03.

Heights went to Borne on the floor and said he didn’t need him there, but he already knows that.

(Wells’s Analysis: Very strong opener as Heights has such raw power and a fun babyface moveset. He’s been a bridesmaid a lot to this point but it should be interesting to see him go at it with his old running buddy Borne, and more interesting to see if they pull the trigger on a Heights heel turn or if this is just more of the badass version of him)

-Rob Stone, last week, talked to comedian Matt Matthews, EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, and Hank & Tank. Birthright showed up and tried to run them down but Tank got in their faces and it broke down.

-The Women’s Speed Tournament starts next. [c]

(2) THEA HAIL vs. IZZI DAME (w/Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) – Speed Tournament opening round match

Hail’s new entrance involved her shotgunning an energy drink. She didn’t do it right. Corey said “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anyone fail at shotgunning a beverage before.” He said he didn’t know if Pittsburgh could claim her anymore. Crucifix for a near-fall by Hail immediately. Dame planted Hail for a two count of her own. Dame managed a rollup, but Hail went for the Kimura Lock and Dame reached the rope, then bailed. Out on the floor, Izzi hit a pump kick. Back inside, each woman hit a kick. Bulldog by Thea got two. There was some more mat stuff as the second minute expired. Dame hit Dame Over.

WINNER: Izzi Dame at 2:19.

(Wells’s Analysis: What do they need out of Hail? She’s been up and down in booking so many times at this point. The story here is that Spears is trying to redeem himself by getting Dame to win this, but Dame and Vance seem to think this is beneath her)

-Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey talked in the locker room. Sinclair is ready to get cleared for action and said she and Grey will both be champions soon. Lola Vice showed up to argue with this. Sinclair left as it got tense.

-Tony D’Angelo was shown walking down a dark street ahead of the sit-down segment with Naraku later. [c]

-D’Angelo and Naraku sat down near a small pagoda. Naraku bowed and welcomed him. D’Angelo said he knows how these things go. Naraku said he has a contract for them to sign. D’Angelo said he knows who Naraku is – he said although he was champion, he was “the leader of a pack of wild animals” and talked about them destroying the traditions of Japan. Wow, my worlds are colliding here. D’Angelo said Naraku was a man without a family, just like him. D said Naraku moved himself all the way around the world for something he can’t accomplish. D opened the contract and Naraku hadn’t signed it yet. Naraku said he’d do so in due time. After D’Angelo left, Naraku said “Evil is coming. Hahahahaha.”

-In a promoted segment, Jaida Parker’s frustrations were outlined, leading to tonight’s match with Nattie.

-Parker entered ahead of the next match. [c]

-Rob Stone talked to someone about the Great American Bash tailgate outside the building on the day of the event. Keanu Carver showed up and wanted to know who was lined up to face him. EK Prosper showed up and wanted to know why Stone had called for him. Stone said Prosper will be Carver’s opponent next week. Carver demeaned Prosper as too weak an opponent and Prosper stuck up for himself.

(3) JAIDA PARKER vs. NATTIE

Lockup and a break in the corner. Nattie put Parker in the corner and threw rights.

[HOUR TWO]

Parker blocked Nattie to the mat and jawed at her. Nattie took a long while out of the ring and walked around it slowly to boos. She reentered and each woman slapped the other. They went to the mat for a bit and then reset. Headlock takedown by Nattie. The two grappled for a bit and Nattie got the advantage with a double wristlock. Parker rolled her up to break. After some reversals, Nattie tried an ankle lock. Parker kicked it off. Another quick reset. Parker rolled Nattie to the mat and snapped on the Rings of Saturn. Nattie got a toe on the rope to break. Action went to the apron, where Parker hit a knee. Parker dumped Nattie and followed her out, but got tripped on the apron. The two took each other down with simultaneous lariats on the floor. The match went to split-screen. [c]