FREE PODCAST 6/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-14-2021) Keller & Hazelwood with lots of rants, nobody’s likeable, final HIAC hype, Bliss wrestles, live callers, emails (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-14-2021), PWTorch’s Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed the episode featuring the final Raw-brand hype for Hell in a Cell, the follow-up to Alexa Bliss’s angle with Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie’s re-debut bait and switch, Charlotte vs. Nikki Cross, Drew McIntyre vs. A.J.Styles, Jimmy Smith’s third week evaluated, wrestlers being jerks to interviewers, Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, how long with WWE honeymoon period be in front of fans in arenas again, and more.

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