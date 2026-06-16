FREE PODCAST 6/16 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Summerslam main event options, Ospreay, Callis Family, Jericho + Gino Hernandez biography author interview (174 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

A look at the potential top men’s matches at Summerslam given the King of the Ring options that still exist

Does WWE have a plan, and is it a good one, when it comes to Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and this incarnation of The Bloodline

Will Ospreay’s journey to becoming a centerpiece of AEW

Should AEW offer dark matches at Dynamite and Collision TV events to help increase attendance?

Is the Don Callis Family too big or is it kind of working because it’s so unwieldily for Callis to control?

Chris Jericho’s latest run in AEW

What’s going on with Mercedes Mone?

What to read into choices made on the Summerslam poster

MAILBAG

What can Paul Levesque do to make Smackdown “must-see” when it returns to the two hour format?

Is Osprey guaranteed to win AEW Title at All In?

Would Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, or CM Punk make for a better future Head of Creative?

Thoughts on the Forbidden Door

Are heel turns a crutch for bookers who just need to learn to present babyfaces better?

Jason’s Queen of the Ring prediction closes out the show

BONUS SEGMENT

Nick Barbati’s interview with author Lizzy Flanagan discussing her new book, “I Am Your Champion: The Life and Death of Wrestler Gino Hernandez.” Together, they take a deep dive into the fascinating and often mysterious story of one of professional wrestling’s most charismatic stars. Nick and Lizzy explore the many conspiracies and lingering questions surrounding Gino’s life and death, while also celebrating the remarkable career that made him a legend despite its tragic brevity. Whether you’re a longtime fan of World Class Championship Wrestling or discovering Gino Hernandez for the first time, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss. This was first offered to VIP members a week ago on the VIP podcast feed, as Nicky’s Club is a weekly VIP-exclusive WWE-centric podcast.

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